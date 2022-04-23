Top 3 Features of the 2022 Kia EV6 GT

The 200 mph benchmark is a goal that both established automakers and adrenaline-driven petrol heads in DIY cars chase relentlessly. From the modified cars and motorcycles that flock to the Bonneville Salt Flats every year, to the performance supercars, coupes, and sedans that we love, 200 mph is an exciting accomplishment. However, thanks to depreciation, you don’t have to be rich or a master mechanic to get behind the wheel of a 200 mph car. Ideal Cars made a list of seven of the cheapest cars that will take you to and beyond that golden number: 200 mph.

