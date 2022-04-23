ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Top 3 Features of the 2022 Kia EV6 GT

By Eric Boman
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kia is planning a new performance version of its electric SUV. Here are the top three features of the Kia EV6...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia#Electric Cars#Ev
MotorBiscuit

What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?

Some trucks get things done, while others leave you wanting more. Do you know which truck you should buy? The half-ton truck market offers six different models. Some have several powertrains, others offer various bed and cab configurations, while some reach into luxury levels for posh driving experiences. It might surprise you to learn which trucks fall to the bottom of the pile when reviewed by experts.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

7 Cheapest Cars That Will Do 200 MPH

The 200 mph benchmark is a goal that both established automakers and adrenaline-driven petrol heads in DIY cars chase relentlessly. From the modified cars and motorcycles that flock to the Bonneville Salt Flats every year, to the performance supercars, coupes, and sedans that we love, 200 mph is an exciting accomplishment. However, thanks to depreciation, you don’t have to be rich or a master mechanic to get behind the wheel of a 200 mph car. Ideal Cars made a list of seven of the cheapest cars that will take you to and beyond that golden number: 200 mph.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorBiscuit

Is Your Car’s Alternator Going Bad?

Wrenching on parts might be physically tiring, but electrical gremlins can be some of the most annoying car repair tasks. The good news is not every issue is as frustrating to diagnose as, say, random parasitic draws. Although some of the signs are subtle, diagnosing a bad alternator is significantly easier. And you don’t even necessarily need a voltmeter to do it.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Audi A4 vs. 2022 Kia Stinger: Can Kia Step Up to Audi?

When Kia unveiled the Stinger, the company made it clear that it could build a sports sedan. In fact, the 2022 Kia Stinger has a Consumer Reports recommendation as number eight in the luxury compact cars category. However, Audi has long established itself as a force within that category, especially with the A4. So in a comparison between the 2022 Audi A4 and the 2022 Kia Stinger, can Kia step up to Audi?
HOME & GARDEN
MotorBiscuit

What Are the 5 Cheapest Pickup Trucks in 2022?

When you want to save money any way that you can, but you still need a truck to meet your daily needs, you’ve got a challenging task. The cheapest pickup trucks in the market are the smallest, but will they give you enough power to get things done? Do you need to consider a bare-bones full-size truck, or will a model in the midsize class fit the bill? When price matters and you want a new truck, these five trucks should be on your mind.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

95K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy