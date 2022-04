Chadwick “Chad” Allen Hittle, 44 years young, flew to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Chad was born on January 25, 1978, to Charles “Chuck” Hittle and Denise Friend. After graduating high school, Chad knew that he wanted to be adventurous and fly aircraft. He pursued becoming a licensed pilot and flew to many places in the world.

