Manchester, NH

Civics 101 Trivia for April 23, 2022

By New Hampshire Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question. We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct answers to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah...

#Us Constitution#Trivia#Nhpr
John DiStaso, 'dean' of NH political reporters, dies at 68

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — John DiStaso, a veteran political reporter in New Hampshire who covered 11 first-in-the-nation presidential primaries, interviewing countless candidates and providing analysis on campaigns and elections has died after suffering a prolonged illness. He was 68. DiStaso spent the last seven years as a political reporter...
POLITICS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Union, NH
Live 95.9

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.9 WBLM

WATCH: Confused NH Turkey Gets His Steps in by Running in Circles Around Vehicle

It wasn't this New Hampshire turkey's brightest hour. Either that or he was determined to work off all the food that he ate on Easter. Earlier this week, a man named Jason Alexander posted this funny video to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, showing a turkey endlessly circling his car in Goffstown. Jason also shared the footage to his personal account, describing the bird as "working off his Easter dinner, all around my car."
GOFFSTOWN, NH
US News and World Report

Couple Killed Had Come Back to Concord for Retirement

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The family of a New Hampshire couple who died of multiple gunshot wounds after they went for a walk described them as caring and supportive of one another, and that they had moved back to the husband's hometown of Concord “to enjoy a well-deserved retirement."
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Number of hospital patients with COVID-19 rises in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The number of patients in New Hampshire hospitals with COVID-19 rose over the weekend, officials said Monday. The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported there were 73 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most since March 2. The association said 18 of those patients are being treated for COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

3 more die of COVID-19 in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three more people have died of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, health officials said Friday. Two of the people were 60 or older, while the third was younger than 60, officials said. There have been 2,475 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NHPR

Morning news brief

Ukraine has plans for an evacuation corridor from Mariupol. French President Macron beats his far-right rival to win reelection. Amazon labor unions are looking for another win in New York. Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race. Rachel...
LABOR ISSUES
WMUR.com

Warming climate threatens health of New Hampshire's lakes, streams

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire has about 1,000 lakes and ponds and thousands of miles of rivers and streams, but global warming is starting to threaten some waterways. Many Granite Staters enjoy swimming, fishing and boating on lakes, ponds and rivers, but as the climate warms, scientists are seeing some negative impacts on New Hampshire's freshwater ecosystem.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

