ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

4 people hospitalized after shootings early Saturday in downtown Bloomington

By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFbeJ_0fI296iG00

Four men sustained gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in shooting incidents in downtown Bloomington, one inside a crowded bar. No arrests have been made in either case.

Three of the men were shot inside the Kalao Restaurant and Nightclub at 320 N. Walnut St. around 1 a.m. Police arrived to find them in the street outside the rum bar that opened in 2021.

They had been shot in the lower-level bar at the nightclub and had fled from the building, Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo said in a 5 a.m. Saturday news release about the incident.

More: Bloomington shootings latest example of increased gun violence; police chief concerned

Video surveillance from Kalao Nightclub shows an alteration between two men before one pulled out a gun and fired into the crowd.

"The suspect can be seen producing a handgun and firing multiple times in the very crowded bar area," Pedigo said in update released late Saturday afternoon.

"At this time, it is believed that there was only one shooter inside the nightclub. The suspect then ran out of the establishment and fled the area prior to the arrival of officers."

The disturbance at Kalao was between the gunman and a 41-year-old man, who is hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh, according to the update from BPD.

Two other men were shot inside the bar: a 26-year-old is hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the pelvis and a 22-year-old was treated at IU Health Bloomington Hospital for a gunshot wound to the thigh and released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Rodgers at 812-349-3318.

Other gun incidents: Southside Bloomington home sprayed with bullets, handgun seized at Little 500 party

Second shooting incident in parking lot

Pedigo said that as officers were investigating the shooting at Kalao, a 911 call reported another man had been shot at a parking lot near the intersection of Sixth and Lincoln streets at 1:30 a.m.

Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen who was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle. He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where he was in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE: Police say 2 men charged with fleeing and having guns not involved in downtown shootings

"It is believed that this shooting occurred near the alleyway that runs east and west, between Kirkwood Avenue and Sixth Street," the morning news release said. "The victim in this shooting was rushed to emergency surgery once at the hospital."

"Little has been learned about the shooting near the intersection of Sixth Street and Lincoln Street," the BPD news update said. "Investigators continue to search for witnesses and are attempting to review surveillance footage from nearby cameras."

Pedigo said police don't know if the shootings are related "or if they were completely separate events." Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Jon Muscato at 812-349-3325.

The incidents occurred as bars in Bloomington were crowded with people celebrating Little 500 weekend at Indiana University. The well-known party weekend surrounding the annual bicycle races draws many out-of-towners as well as IU students to local bars and private gatherings.

Opinion column: Firearms have no place in civilized society. We should repeal the 2nd Amendment

Kalao closed for rest of weekend

Kalao will be closed the rest of the weekend, according to an Instagram post on Saturday that said the owners are "devastated and shocked by the incident that took place last night."

The message said extra security measures will be implemented in the future to make sure nothing like this happens again.

"With an influx of people from out of town it is especially difficult to plan for scenarios outside of Bloomington's rather peaceful norms."

Contact reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com, 812-331-4362 or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: 4 people hospitalized after shootings early Saturday in downtown Bloomington

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

2 people dead after a shooting Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting Sunday morning on Indy’s east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a call of two people shot near the 4000 block of Stratford Court. Officers arrived and found a man and woman outside both suffering […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police say 3 wounded in shooting inside Bloomington bar

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bloomington police say three men were wounded in at shooting inside a downtown bar during the busy party weekend surrounding Indiana University’s Little 500 bicycle race. The shooting at the Kalao Nightclub was reported about 1 a.m. Saturday, with officers finding those men in the street outside. The men, ages 22, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Fight broke out before Bloomington nightclub shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A fight broke out at a Bloomington nightclub Saturday morning before three people were shot, according to police. Surveillance video from Kalao nightclub showed the suspect, who has not been identified, and one of the victims, a 41-year-old man, fighting near the bar just after 1 a.m., according to police. Kalao is less than a mile away from the campus of Indiana University on North Walnut Street.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Guns#2nd Amendment#N Walnut St#Kalao Nightclub
FOX59

First grade teacher arrested, accused of bringing ecstasy to school

OCALA, Fla. — A first grade teacher has been arrested after police in Ocala, Florida say she brought MDMA to school with her and tried to hide it in a bathroom that students also use. A school resource officer at Hammett Bowen Elementary School was notified about first grade teacher Hiromi Adams exhibiting “concerning” behavior […]
OCALA, FL
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman to serve 45 years for murder of Indy business owner

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old woman will serve nearly half a century behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting and killing an Indianapolis business owner in 2020. Kayla Blankenship pleaded guilty to the murder of Paul Edmonds prior to her trial that had been scheduled to start on Monday. As part of the plea agreement, Blankenship […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Argument in parking lot leads to deadly shooting

UPDATE: The victim was pronounced dead on Friday by medical staff at the hospital. The following story has been updated. INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex ends in gunfire, resulting in one person’s death as police search for two suspects. Officers were called out around 6:15 p.m. on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man found guilty in murder, robbery of his own friend and coworker

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been found guilty of orchestrating a deadly robbery that claimed an 18-year-old’s life in March 2019. The man told police his victim had been both friend and coworker. Ron-Ricco Duncan was convicted of felony murder and attempted armed robbery on Tuesday, found guilty as charged after a four-day court […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Family remembers Lafayette man killed in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of a northeast Indy apartment complex Thursday night turned deadly after it ended in gunfire. The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Stouffer Lane, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The victim, who family members have identified as 30-year-old Terrence […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspects in custody after shooting at Indiana nightclub

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTVO) — Police in Bloomington, Indiana said that suspects are in custody after a shooting near the University of Indiana. Five people were shot inside a nightclub around 1 a.m. Saturday after multiple rounds were fired inside the bar. Police said that they have located a number of victims at two separate locations. […]
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy