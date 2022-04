MIFFLINTOWN — Juniata lost a heartbreaker Saturday, as Halifax scored twice in the eighth inning to hand the Indians a 7-5 loss in Tri-Valley League baseball. Juniata, which trailed through the game, especially after the Wildcats put three across the plate in the third, scored a pair in the seventh to tie it and force extra innings.

