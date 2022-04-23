Gallatin Man Arrested In Jackson County

A repeat drug offender in the Caldwell County area and another woman are facing multiple charges after they were found in possession of methamphetamine while operating a stolen vehicle, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said.
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were forcibly arrested after gathering around a traffic stop in Graham on Thursday, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 2:20 p.m., Graham officers conducted a traffic stop at the Pines Apartments in the 700 block of Ivey Road. The stop was not related to an incident […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 14-year-old has been charged in the death of a Kansas City man. Police say the teen shot and killed Andre Stephens late Saturday night at a home on Longview Road. People knew Stephens from his Thursday nights at the Iron Horse Bar and Grill...
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – An inmate at the Lyon County Detention Center has been reported dead according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Inmate Marcus Heard, 30, of Kansas City, was found unconscious in his cell on the night of April 19. During a regular night cell check, Lyon County Detention Officers discovered Heard, who […]
CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- A woman is under arrest Friday after leading authorities on a police pursuit from Miami County, KS. to Cass County, MO. The pursuit began in Miami County and continued into the State of Missouri. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was called around 2 p.m. on...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police and Fire Departments briefly shut down River Road in North Topeka on Friday as they recovered a body from the Kansas River. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a deceased person in the Kansas River. Firefighters were called to the scene to help and were […]
JOPLIN, Mo. – Friday morning just before 9:30 a.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to reports of a crash at 15th and S Highview involving three vehicles. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept and METS ambulance responded emergency. On the scene we learn from Cpl Tim Hudson of JPD the...
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 23-year-old Topeka man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened in Osage County Sunday. Sir Alvis Jai Oneal, 23, was driving a 2011 Kia Optima northbound on South Shawnee Heights Road when he was turning and ran off the road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The car Oneal […]
A South Carolina 19-year-old’s suspended sentence is drawing outrage from the teen who accused him of sexually assaulting her three years ago and the family of another alleged victim who died of self-inflicted injuries before her case could go to trial. Two weeks ago, Bowen Turner pleaded guilty to...
Comments / 0