AEW Renewing Passion for Pro Wrestling

Opening Contest: Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Oric, Jake Omen & RC Dupree vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Alan Angels, 10, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Colt Cabana): Reynolds works over Oric in the early moments, but Oric tags in and gets controlled. Uno eye pokes Oric followed by a neckbreaker. Reynolds tags in and delivers a running uppercut off the ropes after a splash in the corner. Luther tags in and is met with forearms by Reynolds. Luther nails Reynolds with a spin kick followed by a snap suplex for a one count. Luther tries to slam Omen onto Reynolds, but fails. 10 enters the match and shoulder blocks a few guys before slamming Nasty to the mat. 10 pump kicks Luther off the apron and Angels hits a suicide dive onto Luther. Reynolds hits an assisted moonsault to the floor. 10 delivers a spinebuster and tags in Uno. Uno and Grayon hit Fatality for the win on Oric. (*. A simple squash for Dark Order, but they displayed some fun offense. I didn’t really see much out of anyone on the losing side in this match.)
