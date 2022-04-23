ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW Renewing Passion for Pro Wrestling

By Brett Deutchman
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s good everybody?! My name is Brett D and after 7 years, I’m back as a column/editorial writer for PWMania. Shout out to Andy for having me back. For the past 7 years, I was a retired hardcore wrestling fan. In the years before that, I attended many shows, bought many...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

PWMania

New WrestleMania Backlash Match Announced

WWE has announced another WrestleMania 38 rematch for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. Tonight’s RAW featured an Arm Wrestling Contest between Omos and Bobby Lashley, which Lashley won. After the bout, Omos attacked Lashley and man-handled him as MVP barked orders. Omos trapped Lashley on the mat and repeatedly slammed the arm wrestling table onto him. Kevin Patrick later interviewed MVP and Omos backstage, and MVP said Lashley failed to see how the Arm Wrestling Contest was about brains, not brawn. He then revealed that Omos has challenged Lashley to a match at WrestleMania Backlash. Omos added that when he’s done with Lashley, there won’t be much left of him.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from PROGRESS and ICW. Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:. PROGRESS Wrestling: Who Run The World? – 03/22/22. The UK’s greatest female athletes...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Konnor Comments On His Status With Impact Wrestling

Former WWE star Konnor made an appearance on this week’s episode of “Table Talk.” Here are some of the highlights:. His Impact Wrestling status after recent appearance:. “We don’t know if it’s a one off or what was going on, but it was one of those deals where Tommy Dreamer gave me a phone call and said ‘Hey, man, we’re in town. We want to give you an opportunity. We want to bring you in and let you get some TV time’, and I was like ‘Cool, like yeah, absolutely.’ I asked Tommy, ‘Do you think it’s worth it?’ He said, ‘I’d like to get eyes in front of Scott D’Amore.’”
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – April 25, 2022

WWE RAW Results – April 25, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. – We go right to the ring and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
PWMania

Mick Foley Speaks Out On Convincing Randy Orton To Spit In His Face During Feud

Mick Foley made an appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha to discuss his feud with Randy Orton in 2004. During it, he recalled pitching the program with Orton to Vince McMahon and the angle where Orton spit in the face of the Hardcore Legend. The actual angle took place in 2003, but it later led to a Handicap Match at WrestleMania 20 and their hardcore match at Backlash.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dark: Elevation Results – April 25, 2022

Opening Contest: Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Oric, Jake Omen & RC Dupree vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Alan Angels, 10, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Colt Cabana): Reynolds works over Oric in the early moments, but Oric tags in and gets controlled. Uno eye pokes Oric followed by a neckbreaker. Reynolds tags in and delivers a running uppercut off the ropes after a splash in the corner. Luther tags in and is met with forearms by Reynolds. Luther nails Reynolds with a spin kick followed by a snap suplex for a one count. Luther tries to slam Omen onto Reynolds, but fails. 10 enters the match and shoulder blocks a few guys before slamming Nasty to the mat. 10 pump kicks Luther off the apron and Angels hits a suicide dive onto Luther. Reynolds hits an assisted moonsault to the floor. 10 delivers a spinebuster and tags in Uno. Uno and Grayon hit Fatality for the win on Oric. (*. A simple squash for Dark Order, but they displayed some fun offense. I didn’t really see much out of anyone on the losing side in this match.)
WWE
PWMania

Latest On MLW vs. WWE Lawsuit, MLW Responds To WWE’s Motion To Dismiss

MLW has officially responded to WWE’s motion to dismiss their federal anti-trust lawsuit. As PWMania.com previously reported, MLW filed the lawsuit back in January, detailing WWE’s alleged “ongoing attempts to undermine competition in and monopolize the professional wrestling market by interfering with MLW’s contracts and business prospects.” You can click here for a full, detailed breakdown of MLW’s allegations against WWE, and what they are asking for. It was then revealed in mid-March that WWE filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which included jabs at MLW for giving up on competing with in-ring products. You can click here for our report on WWE’s motion to dismiss.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Live Event Results From Augusta, GA 4/24/22

Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from James Brown Arena in Augusta, GA:. Theory def. Finn Balor by pinning him with his feet on the ropes to retain the United States Title. Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins after delivering three crossrhodes. Riddle def. The Miz. Lashey def....
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

