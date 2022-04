Capcom will be hosting an Ace Attorney 20th anniversary concert later this year, with a live stream so it can be viewed globally. The orchestra will be held on May 7 at the Bunkamura Orchard Hall in Shibuya, Tokyo. If you’re curious to see what music will be featured at the Ace Attorney event, you can head to the official website. Tracks like ‘Phoenix Wright – Objection!’ And ‘The Great Ace Attorney Suite’ will be played by the orchestra. The event will take place at 10 AM BST/ 11 AM CEST, and tickets cost £21 (3500 yen), including if you are just attending via live stream.

