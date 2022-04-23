ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Boy found, woman still missing, Hall Co. authorities say

By Caleb Hutchins
accesswdun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Saturday that one of the two missing persons they've been searching for is home safe, but the other has not been found. According to Hall County Sheriff's office spokeswoman...

accesswdun.com

CBS 46

Search underway for missing woman in Clayton County

JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a missing 21-year-old woman from Jonesboro. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to the 8600 Block of Forest Pointe Drive Sunday in reference to a missing person and learned Ladoria Smith left her residence on foot in an unknown direction.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
Buford, GA
Hall County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
#Missing Person#David Wood#Hall Co#Hall County Sheriff
NotYourBonnie

Georgia Man Arrested For Freezing His Grandmother Alive

Suspect had a previous bench warrant out for his arrest after being charged with hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Creative Commons. Robert Keith Tincher III of Rome, Georgia is currently behind bars in Floyd County. The 29-year-old is being held on several charges, with the most notable being his connection to the death of his grandmother, 82-year-old Doris Cumming.
ROME, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WCNC

Georgia deputies warning residents not to approach their cars if counterfeit money spotted under wipers

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County deputies are warning people not to immediately approach their cars if they see money randomly placed underneath their windshield wipers. In a social media post Saturday, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said they have received several reports of residents finding counterfeit money under the wipers on their vehicles parked in the driveway.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

