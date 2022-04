Warren Central put together a heroic last stand Monday night, but it turned out to be exactly that. Entering the seventh inning down by six runs, the Vikings scored three and got the tying run to the plate before running out of steam and outs. Bryson Pisarich struck out Floyd Davenport swinging on a full-count pitch, and Biloxi fended off Warren Central 6-3 in Game 3 of their MHSAA Class 6A baseball playoff series Monday night.

BILOXI, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO