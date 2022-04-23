Suspect in Custody After Late Night Robbery in Jamestown

A Louisiana woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of her four-year-old granddaughter. According to The Advocate, Roxanne Record, 53, believed her granddaughter, China Record, may have stolen a sip of whiskey from the bottle. She then allegedly forced to toddler to finish the rest while on her knees in the hallway as the child's mother, Kadjah Record, 28, sat and watched her drink more than half of the bottle.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO