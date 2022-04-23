ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

2022 U.S. Trials Previews: Smith’s Challengers Multiply in the 100 Backstroke

By Reid Carlson
swimswam.com
 3 days ago

LCM (50m) World Record – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 57.45 (2021) American Record – Regan Smith, 57.57 (2019) U.S. Open Record —Regan Smith, 57.92 (2021) 2021 Olympic Trials Champion — Regan Smith, 58.35. FINA ‘A’ Cut- 1:00.59. As the American Record Holder and former...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. Trials Previews: Andrew, Casas Take Aim At Dressel In 100 Fly

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. World record holder Caeleb Dressel is still the king of the 100 butterfly. The Olympic gold medalist and 2017 and 2019 World Champion has no true American challenger when he is rested, though he is not invulnerable in-season. At the last two stops on the 2022 Pro Swim Series, Dressel was bested first by Michael Andrew and later by Shaine Casas.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Minneapolis, NC
State
Virginia State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
TMZ.com

James Madison Univ. Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

Tragic news ... James Madison University softball star Lauren Bernett -- who was just named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday -- has died, the school announced. She was just 20 years old. In a statement announcing the sad news Tuesday morning, JMU officials did not reveal...
HARRISONBURG, VA
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. Trials: Day 1 Finals Preview

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Here we go: tonight is the first finals session of the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials, with roster spots up for grabs in the women’s and men’s 200 fly and 100 free, along with the women’s 800 and men’s 1500.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaylee Mckeown
Person
Isabelle Stadden
Person
Kathleen Baker
Person
Phoebe Bacon
Person
Regan Smith
Person
Erika Brown
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 1 Prelims Scratch Report

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Dakota Luther, the number 6 seed in the women’s 200 fly, has scratched the event. It was her only entry for the 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials. After four years of swimming at the University of Georgia, Luther recently announced her intention to take a fifth at Texas. Luther, attached to Athens Bulldog Swim Club and the University of Georgia was entered with 2:08.82. She placed sixth in this event at U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II last summer. Her teammate, Callie Dickinson, seeded 20th with 2:12.43, has also dropped this, her only event. Mackenzie McConagha of Wisconsin Aquatics, the number 21 seed (2:12.78), is out of the 200 fly, as well. She is entered in four other events (50/100 fly and 50/100 back), but this was her highest seeding.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

UCSC Boys Lower 15-17 400 Medley Relay NAG At Western Canadian Champs

LCM (50m) The University of Calgary Swim Club (UCSC) was a force at the 2022 Western Canadian Championships over the weekend, roaring to the overall team title with several standout individual performances coming throughout the competition. Headlining those performances was the men’s 400 medley relay, where the quartet of Aiden...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Six Storylines To Watch At The 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. The first post-Olympic U.S. selection meet always brings a wave of intrigue, and 2022 is no different. Following the retirement of some established veterans, and the others hitting a hard reset button after Tokyo before resuming full training, this year presents a new opportunity for some of the young guns to carry the momentum created last year into the new Olympic cycle. It also introduces a chance at redemption for some swimmers who fell just shy of expectations in 2021 as they look to reassert themselves in the conversation for Paris 2024.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

See 3493 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,493 Swim Jobs Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Challengers#Team Usa#Greensboro Aquatic Center#American Record#Fina
swimswam.com

Wisconsin Extends Swim Coach Yuri Suguiyama Through 2026-2027 Season

Wisconsin head coach Yuri Suguiyama's contract has been extened by three seasons after another historic year for Wisconsin. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The University of Wisconsin Athletic Board met on Friday afternoon and approved contract extensions for 6 varsity head coaches, including head swimming & diving coach Yuri Suguiyama.
WISCONSIN STATE
swimswam.com

Missouri, Mission Viejo Pros Tune Up for Trials

Several pros from the University of Missouri and the Mission Viejo Nadadores raced last weekend, tuning-up for U.S. International Trials. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Several pros from the University of Missouri and the Mission Viejo Nadadores competed in LCM tune-up races last weekend ahead of next week’s...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
swimswam.com

Danielle Hill Nabs 6th Title Of Irish Swimming Championships

LCM (50m) Final Qualifying Opportunity for World Championships/European Championships/Commonwealth Games. Results – Meet Mobile – Irish Open Championships 2022. The 2022 Irish Open Swimming Championships concluded yesterday with Danielle Hill nabbing her sixth national title of the competition. After already having reaped gold across the 100m/200m back, 50m/100m...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Georgia High School 200 IM Champion Cale Martter Commits to Arizona State

Dynamo Swim Club's Cale Martter, who won the 200 IM at the 2022 GHSA 6A State Championships, is headed to Arizona State next fall. Current photo via Cale Martter. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy