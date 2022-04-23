2022 U.S. Trials Previews: Smith’s Challengers Multiply in the 100 Backstroke

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Dakota Luther, the number 6 seed in the women’s 200 fly, has scratched the event. It was her only entry for the 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials. After four years of swimming at the University of Georgia, Luther recently announced her intention to take a fifth at Texas. Luther, attached to Athens Bulldog Swim Club and the University of Georgia was entered with 2:08.82. She placed sixth in this event at U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II last summer. Her teammate, Callie Dickinson, seeded 20th with 2:12.43, has also dropped this, her only event. Mackenzie McConagha of Wisconsin Aquatics, the number 21 seed (2:12.78), is out of the 200 fly, as well. She is entered in four other events (50/100 fly and 50/100 back), but this was her highest seeding.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 20 HOURS AGO