Beaumont, CA

Two killed in traffic collision on Highway 60

By Alondra Campos
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
Two people were killed and two injured after a two-vehicle traffic collision on westbound Highway 60 in Beaumont at 3:30 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol page, one car was overturned on its side on top of the guardrail when officials arrived.

Officials say the vehicle was traveling at 90 miles per hour.

Two of the four victims suffered major injuries and one was transported to a local hospital in the Beaumont area.

Two other victims died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

All lanes are closed westbound of Highway 60 from the Interstate 10 in the Beaumont Area.

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

