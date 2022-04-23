Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Granville; Person; Vance; Warren THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN PERSON...VANCE WESTERN WARREN AND GRANVILLE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-04-26 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Hoke; Scotland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SCOTLAND...CUMBERLAND AND HOKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Jefferson WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow in excess of 6 inches possible for elevations above about 5500 feet. * WHERE...Jefferson County. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Effective: 2022-04-26 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Henrico THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN HENRICO COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of most of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 515 PM for portions of eastern Henrico County. Please refer to that warning for the latest information. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central Virginia.
Effective: 2022-04-26 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.6 feet on 04/11/1985. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-26 15:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS * WINDS...From the south-southwest, sustained 15 to 25 MPH and gusting up to around 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
Effective: 2022-04-26 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles City; New Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CHARLES CITY AND CENTRAL NEW KENT COUNTIES At 441 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ruthville, or near Charles City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Holdcroft around 445 PM EDT. Rustic around 450 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Wrights Corner, Colonial Downs, Chickahominy Shore, Browns Corner, Sandybottom, Mountcastle, New Hope, Roaches Corner, New Kent Airport and Lanexa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow in excess of 6 inches possible for elevations above about 5000 feet. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.
Effective: 2022-04-26 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henrico FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, Chesterfield, City of Richmond and Henrico. * WHEN...Until 730 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 428 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond, Bon Air, Downtown Richmond, Highland Springs, Moseley, Bensley, Bellwood, Drewrys Bluff, Richmond Heights, Midlothian, Montrose, Varina, Richmond International, Fair Oaks and Sandston. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-26 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS * Affected Area...In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. In NEZ208 Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. In NEZ209...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Timing...From noon CDT through 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 70s. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires have a high probability to quickly become out of control.
Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From this evening to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 15.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 04/22/1991. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow in excess of 6 inches possible for elevations above about 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.
Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central, southeastern and east central Virginia. Target Area: Charles City; James City; Prince George; Surry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Charles City, northeastern Prince George, southwestern James City, and northwestern Surry Counties and the City of Williamsburg through 530 PM EDT At 440 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Charles City to Garysville. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Burrowsville around 450 PM EDT. Cabin Point and Rustic around 500 PM EDT. Claremont around 505 PM EDT. Dendron around 525 PM EDT. Williamsburg, Surry, College Of William And Mary, Jamestown, Scotland and Elberon around 530 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Taylors Corner, Governors Land, Spring Grove, Brandon, Oak Hill Corner, Savedge, Carsley and Gwaltney Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western and central New Mexico Wednesday to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor humidity recoveries Wednesday night will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau from late morning to early evening Wednesday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from around 6 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western and central New Mexico Wednesday to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor humidity recoveries Wednesday night will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Plains until 7 PM MDT this evening and from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph through 7 pm this evening. Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...14 to 19 percent this afternoon and from 5 to 10 percent Thursday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
Effective: 2022-04-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg Few Pockets of Frost Early Wednesday Morning Low temperatures early Wednesday morning will be primarily in the upper 30s across southwest Kentucky, southeast Missouri, and southwest Illinois. There may be a few pockets of frost early Wednesday morning, mainly in the sheltered valleys of the Ozark foothills of southeast Missouri and Shawnee hills of far southern Illinois. The highest chances of frost are across southwest Indiana, southeast Illinois, and northwest Kentucky, where a Frost Advisory is in effect.
Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Inland Colleton STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CHARLESTON AND COLLETON COUNTIES At 438 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Ashepoo, or 16 miles southeast of Walterboro, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to nickel sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Hollywood, Meggett, Adams Run, Jacksonboro, Ashepoo and Green Pond. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Christian; Sangamon; Schuyler FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Schuyler, Sangamon and Christian Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Erie; Summit FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Erie and Summit Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Greensville; Isle of Wight; Prince George; Southampton; Surry; Sussex A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHAMPTON NORTHWESTERN HERTFORD...EASTERN GREENSVILLE...SOUTHWESTERN ISLE OF WIGHT...SOUTHAMPTON...SUSSEX...EASTERN DINWIDDIE...SOUTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD...SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE AND SOUTHWESTERN SURRY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS...THE CITY OF PETERSBURG THE CITY OF FRANKLIN AND THE CITY OF EMPORIA At 445 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Matoaca to near Jarratt to near Halifax. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Franklin, Emporia, Murfreesboro, Waverly, Courtland, Garysburg, Wakefield, Boykins, Disputanta, Fort Lee, Virginia State University, Dahlia, Chowan University, Prince George, Sussex, Conway, Woodland and Jarratt. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
