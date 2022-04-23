ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 thieves captured, 2 wanted in Asheville

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested two people Thursday and continues to search for two more suspects.

According to the police, a few thieves broke into a business at the 100 block of South Tunnel Road early Thursday morning. The suspects left with more than $10,000 in merchandise and attempted to destroy the alarm system while inside, police said.

APD said, patrol officers were saturating the area when they saw Mandy Blair Dixon,36, Jamie Jean Furr,39, and Franklin Hairr,37, with some of the business’s property. Dixon and Furr were taken into custody, according to police.

Officers said, Hair fled the scene and managed to escape.

APD said, Dixon was charged with felony possession of stolen property. Furr was charged with conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense and felony possession of stolen property.

Both suspects were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center, police said.

Officers said, Dixon has a $5,000 bond and Furr’s bond is $15,500.

Hairr has been charged with possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools, resist, delay, and/or obstruct law enforcement, larceny after breaking & entering and felony breaking & entering, according to officers.

APD said, investigators learned that Hair was recently charged with assault on female and common law robbery in an unrelated assault and robbery crime in the area.

Investigators said, reviewed evidence showed that another suspect was involved in the robbery. He was identified as 42-year-old Joshua Kirk Spurgeon.

Spurgeon has been charged with conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods, larceny after breaking & entering and felony breaking & entering, according to police.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hairr or Spurgeon is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

