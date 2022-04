The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will appeal a judicial panel’s ruling that warrantless searches on private lands to enforce hunting, fishing and wildlife laws are unconstitutional. The ruling last month by the three-judge panel concluded that TWRA’s searches without permission or notice to property owners — and without appearing before a judge to show probable […] The post State appeals ruling that warrantless searches by wildlife officers are unconstitutional appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO