Takoma Park, MD

Male dies after being shot in Takoma Park

By Dan Schere
bethesdamagazine.com
 3 days ago

A male died after he was shot in Takoma Park Friday night, according to Takoma Park police. He...

bethesdamagazine.com

WDVM 25

One injured after being shot in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at West Bethel Street on Friday night. Police said they received a report of shots fired around 9:45 pm at the address above, once they arrived, they located a vehicle and a person inside the vehicle struck by gunfire, and the victim was […]
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Takoma Park

Takoma Park Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 5:47 p.m. Friday in the 7600 block of Maple Avenue. “Officers responded for the report of shots fired,” Takoma Park Police spokeswoman Cathy Plevy said in a news release. “Upon arrival, officers discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.”
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WTOP

Woman dies after she’s ejected from rolling car in Gaithersburg

A woman died Friday after police said she lost control of her car and was ultimately thrown from it when it rolled into a field in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Montgomery County police said that the 60-year-old woman from Laytonsville was driving northbound on Woodfield Road around 12:30 p.m. when she crashed between Watkins Road and Deanna Drive.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA

20-year-old killed in Germantown shooting Friday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County major crimes division is investigating a shooting that left a Frederick man dead Friday. Police were called to the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown around 10:50 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a single...
GERMANTOWN, MD
People

Maryland Teen Who Had Just Been Accepted into College Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer

A teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road. Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m. in Baltimore County. "According to a preliminary investigation, a male for unknown reason ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer," police wrote.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC News

D.C. woman survives 8-story jump from attacker with ghost gun

A Washington, D.C. woman survived an 8-story fall and was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday evening after she leapt from an apartment building to escape an attacker with a ghost gun who had bound her arms and legs, according to police. In a Friday release the Metropolitan Police Department said...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
#Shooting#Park Police
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Teen Who OD'd On Fentanyl Wanted To Go Out Like Kurt Cobain

Marc Hausman said his son 16-year-old Landen wanted to go out just like Kurt Cobain - and one night in January, that's exactly what happened. Landen overdosed after taking counterfeit Percocet pills laced with Fentanyl on Jan. 17. The person who sold him the pills, 23-year-old Mikiyas Kefyalew, of Piney Branch, was arrested and charged with Landen's death on April 14, according to Montgomery County Police. Now, Landen's family is hoping his story will help others avoid a similar tragedy.
BETHESDA, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Woman Dangling From DC Building By Her Legs Rescued: Police

Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident of domestic violence in Washington DC that left a woman hanging from a building with her legs tied, authorities said. Police responded to a call of a woman hanging from a building in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, Commander Duncan Bedlion said.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Man Shot In Head Found Dead In Baltimore: Police

A 45-year-old man died after being shot in the head in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities said. The unidentified man was found by Southern District officers laying on a bed in a home with gunshot wounds on the1300 block of Pontiac Street around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, city police said.
CBS Baltimore

Man, 36, Charged With 1st-Degree Murder In West Baltimore Killing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a homicide last year in West Baltimore, authorities said Friday. Arthur McCaden is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses related to the December 2021 shooting death of 36-year-old Derrick Smith, Baltimore Police said. He remains in custody while awaiting trial. Smith was among five people found shot about 7:49 p.m. Dec. 17 along West North Avenue while officers checked out a ShotSpotter alert, police previously reported. The 36-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, but he did not survive. About six weeks later, homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging McCaden, described as a repeat violent offender, with murder in Smith’s killing. McCaden was taken into custody on Feb. 23 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where he was arrested in an unrelated theft case, police said. He was transferred on Tuesday to Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Police name armed woman shot, killed by officers in DC’s Petworth

District police have identified the armed woman who officers shot and killed in Northwest D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood on Saturday morning. Authorities said officers shot 42-year-old D.C. resident Erica Graham in the 800 block of Crittenden Street NW around 6 a.m. Saturday after refusing to drop her firearm and get on the ground.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Law & Crime

Suspect in ‘Sniper-Type’ D.C. Shootings Kills Himself After Posting Video Online from Perch in Fifth-Floor Apartment Window: Cops

The person suspected of pulling the trigger in a series of sniper-style shootings on Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C., killed himself in his apartment, the Metropolitan Police Department announced late in the evening. That department described Raymond Spencer, 23, of Fairfax, Va., late Friday as a “person of interest in...
WASHINGTON, DC

