ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee trims $23.75 car tag tax for one year

By Jeff Keeling
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFEAc_0fI20YmE00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. ( WJHL) — Tennessee residents will get a free ride on the government for a year after the state legislature passed a budget that waives vehicle tag renewal fees.

The $23.75 state portion of license renewals will come free of charge from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. A transportation committee bill related to antique cars got a friendly amendment that pushed the fee waiver to a hearing on the full budget. It will cost an estimated $121 million, which will then be replaced, primarily to the highway fund, out of general fund surpluses.

Next year’s tag renewal will be compliments of the Volunteer State after legislators voted to waive vehicle tag renewals from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. (WJHL Photo)

State Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville) said lawmakers looked for feasible ways to return some money to consumers after a fiscal year that isn’t even over yet and has produced a $3 billion surplus over budgeted revenues.

Why reflectivity issue wasn’t part of TN license plate test

“Because there are so many overcollections, in terms of non-recurring ways we can get dollars back to taxpayers, we felt this was a great way to do that,” Hawk said. “So the state’s portion of your wheel tax is going away starting the next fiscal year in July.”

Hawk isn’t sure whether vehicle owners will simply get a sticker in the mail but said it’s possible for people who have already received one of the new license plates by July.

The fiscal note on the bill estimates five million “class B” vehicles will have their $23.75 fee waived along with 170,000 “class A” (motorcycles) that won’t cost $16.75 to renew.

“A lot of folks will have to make the trip into town to get the new license plate, but you’re not going to have the pain of the money it costs right now,” Hawk said.

Fees will still apply in counties that have separate wheel taxes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 6

Tn Feelings
3d ago

NO NO. NO yOU PEOPLE GET PLENTY OF TAXPAYERS TAX !!!! No ,,YOU NEED TO GET YOUR TAX OFF THE WELFARE LEACH’S. !!!!

Reply
8
Related
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Legislature#The Volunteer State#Wjhl Photo
WREG

Cemetery waited months to address leaking bodies

JACKSON, Tenn. — New documents obtained by WREG show a Tennessee cemetery operator waited five months to act on a broken maintenance item that led to body leakage. According to a state order, an employee at the Jackson Highland Memorial Gardens cemetery let the general manager know about a broken air conditioner as early as […]
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy