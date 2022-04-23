Chillicothe FFA At State Convention

The Missouri State Fair has started to announce its headliners for this year's fair, and they just announced the first country artist. The Missouri State Fair kicks off on August 11 and runs through the 21st with grandstand events happening every day. Trace Adkins takes the grandstand stage on August 11, the first night of the fair. Lonestar will be opening up for him. This is not the only stop that Trace Adkins will be making close to the Tri-States. He will also be making a stop at the Tri-States Rodeo in September in Fort Madison, Iowa.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO