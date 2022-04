The No. 6 ranked Como-Pickton Lady Eagles finished their season strong Thursday, with a 10-0 win over Rivercrest. Thursday was not only their final regular season game of the year, but also Senior Night for the Lady Eagles. Seniors Jordyn Mahoney, Annie Franklin, Alyssa Corona, Marrisa Corona and Kara Tift were all honored before the game.

PICKTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO