ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Commuter Rail train strikes car in Everett

By Brynne Connolly
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A car in Everett was destroyed overnight after being hit by a Commuter...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, MA
Accidents
Everett, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Everett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuter Rail#Traffic Accident#Whdh#Sunbeam Television
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing 16-Year-Old From Massachusetts

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts. The Marlborough Police Department in Middlesex County said in a report on Monday, April 18, that Lillian Campbell traveled out of state with 20-year-old Harrison Ryan. Police said they might have been in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTNH

Child dies after trapped under farm tractor in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 4-year-old lost their life after becoming stuck under a farm tractor in Watertown on Saturday, police said. The Watertown Police Department and fire department responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road for a report of a child entrapped under a farm tractor […]
Daily Voice

Woman Dangling From DC Building By Her Legs Rescued: Police

Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident of domestic violence in Washington DC that left a woman hanging from a building with her legs tied, authorities said. Police responded to a call of a woman hanging from a building in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, Commander Duncan Bedlion said.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS LA

Caught on video: Couple rams driver stuck in Hollywood traffic, tries to rob them at gunpoint

A man police say tried to rob fellow drivers as they were stuck in Hollywood traffic has been arrested, but help is needed to find a woman who is believed to be his accomplice.Cyree Jamal Carter, 23, of Inglewood, was arrested last Tuesday after police say he dropped a gun and tried to run from a crash at the end of a pursuit in Long Beach. He has since been charged with one count of attempted robbery, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault with a vehicle. He has since been freed after posting...
INGLEWOOD, CA
WCVB

Police in custody of car connected to shooting of Massachusetts grandmother

CHELSEA, Mass. — A vehicle wanted by authorities in connection with Thursday's shooting involving a 68-year-old Chelsea, Massachusetts, grandmother is now in police custody. Police said the silver Subaru was located in Lynn and then towed to the Chelsea Police Department, where authorities were waiting for a search warrant.
CHELSEA, MA
MassLive.com

Deaths of 2 Massachusetts men who drowned after kayak capsized on Vermont lake ruled accidental

The deaths of two Massachusetts men who drowned after their kayak capsized in a Vermont lake Tuesday were ruled accidental by authorities. Autopsies on 27-year-old Aidan Connolly and 29-year-old Nicholas Samuels preliminarily determined that they died from drowning and cold-water immersion and that their deaths were accidental, according to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
MORGAN, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy