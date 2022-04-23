2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six vehicles being struck.
During the crash, the first car hit caught fire and two people in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene: The driver, 25-year-old Kevin Wagoner from Dayton, and a 3-year-old passenger, per OSHP.Child taken to hospital after Dayton crash
OSHP reports a 24-year-old passenger in that same car was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Four others sustained injuries from the crash.
The multi-vehicle accident shut down the eastbound lanes from SR-29 to SR-142, said OSHP.
Patrol says neither alcohol or drugs contributed to the accident.Check out the Most Read stories on WDTN.com Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 9