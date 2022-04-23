2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six vehicles being struck.

During the crash, the first car hit caught fire and two people in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene: The driver, 25-year-old Kevin Wagoner from Dayton, and a 3-year-old passenger, per OSHP.

OSHP reports a 24-year-old passenger in that same car was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Four others sustained injuries from the crash.

The multi-vehicle accident shut down the eastbound lanes from SR-29 to SR-142, said OSHP.

Patrol says neither alcohol or drugs contributed to the accident.

