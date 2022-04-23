ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jefferson, OH

2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East

By Drew Yaussy, Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist, Orri Benatar
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zz2sk_0fI1udqt00

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six vehicles being struck.

During the crash, the first car hit caught fire and two people in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene: The driver, 25-year-old Kevin Wagoner from Dayton, and a 3-year-old passenger, per OSHP.

Child taken to hospital after Dayton crash

OSHP reports a 24-year-old passenger in that same car was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Four others sustained injuries from the crash.

The multi-vehicle accident shut down the eastbound lanes from SR-29 to SR-142, said OSHP.

Patrol says neither alcohol or drugs contributed to the accident.

Check out the Most Read stories on WDTN.com Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 9

ma~ma 76
3d ago

Very sad to hear. Thiughts and prayers for everyone involved. 🙏 ❤️ My question is this: Is the 2-year-old supposed to be the infant?

Reply(2)
5
Related
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
West Jefferson, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
West Jefferson, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
SCDNReports

Impaired Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash On US 27 Near Liberty

Fatal Crash On US 27 Near LibertySCDN Graphics Department. (Liberty, IN) On Saturday, April 23, 2022, at approximately 10:16 PM, troopers with the Indiana State Police were dispatched to a serious crash on US 27 just north of Liberty, Indiana. When first responders arrived at the scene, they located a gray 2013 Subaru BRZ with heavy front-end damage and an inverted gray Lexus RX350 off the roadway, down a wooded embankment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Traffic Accident#Wcmh#Oshp#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy