Cottonwood County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 07:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Greensville; Nottoway; Sussex A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NORTHAMPTON...GREENSVILLE...EASTERN NOTTOWAY...SOUTHWESTERN SUSSEX DINWIDDIE...SOUTHEASTERN AMELIA AND BRUNSWICK COUNTIES...THE CITY OF EMPORIA AND THE CITY OF PETERSBURG At 405 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Spainville to near Alberta to near Littleton. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Colonial Heights, Emporia, Blackstone, Lawrenceville, McKenney, Brodnax, Dahlia, Purdy, Virginia State University, Brunswick, Jarratt, Alberta, Stony Creek, Dewitt, Matoaca, Spainville, Green Plain and Carson. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Inland Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Inland Colleton STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CHARLESTON AND COLLETON COUNTIES At 438 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Ashepoo, or 16 miles southeast of Walterboro, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to nickel sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Hollywood, Meggett, Adams Run, Jacksonboro, Ashepoo and Green Pond. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles City, New Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles City; New Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CHARLES CITY AND CENTRAL NEW KENT COUNTIES At 441 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ruthville, or near Charles City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Holdcroft around 445 PM EDT. Rustic around 450 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Wrights Corner, Colonial Downs, Chickahominy Shore, Browns Corner, Sandybottom, Mountcastle, New Hope, Roaches Corner, New Kent Airport and Lanexa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Far South Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County US 1 Closed Between Florida City and Key Largo Monroe County Sheriff`s Office reported that US 1 is closed from FLorida City to Key Largo due to a fire burning in this area. Card Sound Road is currently open and is an alternate route.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; York AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT GLOUCESTER SOUTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX...SOUTHEASTERN KING AND QUEEN...NORTHWESTERN YORK...MATHEWS...EASTERN JAMES CITY AND SOUTHEASTERN LANCASTER COUNTIES At 422 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Gloucester Courthouse, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Williamsburg, Mathews, Gloucester Courthouse, Queens Lake, Virginia Institute For Marine Sciences, Deltaville, Gloucester Point, White Stone, Busch Gardens, Hayes, Carver Gardens, Gwynn, Wicomico, Achilles, Bavon, York Terrace, Hartfield, Grove, Glenns and Blakes. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Few Pockets of Frost Early Wednesday Morning Low temperatures early Wednesday morning will be primarily in the upper 30s across southwest Kentucky, southeast Missouri, and southwest Illinois. There may be a few pockets of frost early Wednesday morning, mainly in the sheltered valleys of the Ozark foothills of southeast Missouri and Shawnee hills of far southern Illinois. The highest chances of frost are across southwest Indiana, southeast Illinois, and northwest Kentucky, where a Frost Advisory is in effect.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Lee; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lee, southeastern Calhoun, Clarendon, central Sumter and east central Orangeburg Counties through 430 PM EDT At 402 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lamar to near Elloree. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Manning, Summerton, Elloree, Alcolu, Woods Bay State Park, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Turbeville, Mayesville, Lynchburg, Eutawville, Paxville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, Rimini, Stumphole Landing, Brogdon, Eautaw Springs and Blounts Landing. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 95 and 146. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western and central New Mexico Wednesday to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor humidity recoveries Wednesday night will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Plains until 7 PM MDT this evening and from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph through 7 pm this evening. Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...14 to 19 percent this afternoon and from 5 to 10 percent Thursday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Henrico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN HENRICO COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND At 357 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bensley, or near Chester, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Chester, Virginia Commonwealth University, Bellwood and Bensley around 400 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pocahontas State Park, Richmond International, Fair Oaks, Meadowville, Richmond Heights, Varina, Drewrys Bluff, Montrose, Sandston and Centralia. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg Few Pockets of Frost Early Wednesday Morning Low temperatures early Wednesday morning will be primarily in the upper 30s across southwest Kentucky, southeast Missouri, and southwest Illinois. There may be a few pockets of frost early Wednesday morning, mainly in the sheltered valleys of the Ozark foothills of southeast Missouri and Shawnee hills of far southern Illinois. The highest chances of frost are across southwest Indiana, southeast Illinois, and northwest Kentucky, where a Frost Advisory is in effect.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western and central New Mexico Wednesday to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor humidity recoveries Wednesday night will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest and West Central Highlands. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 6 to 10 percent Wednesday and Thursday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow in excess of 6 inches possible for elevations above about 5000 feet. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Stronger southwest winds will combine with decreasing humidities over portions of western and central New Mexico Wednesday to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor humidity recoveries Wednesday night will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...MIddle Rio Grande Valley from midday Wednesday to near sunset Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph Wednesday. Southwest to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent both Wednesday and Thursday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.6 feet on 04/11/1985. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow in excess of 6 inches possible for elevations above about 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Dry air will push into the region from the west beginning Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon RH`s will drop to around 10% for much of souther west New Mexico. Winds will also be gusty in the Gila Region on Wednesday afternoon, so we will see elevated to critical fire weather conditions for severed hours on Wednesday. We will see winds speeds of 20 to 30 mph which will drop off around sunset on Wednesday. Strong winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110. * WIND...Southwest winds winds of 20 to 30 mph * HUMIDITY...10 to 15% * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henrico FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, Chesterfield, City of Richmond and Henrico. * WHEN...Until 730 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 428 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond, Bon Air, Downtown Richmond, Highland Springs, Moseley, Bensley, Bellwood, Drewrys Bluff, Richmond Heights, Midlothian, Montrose, Varina, Richmond International, Fair Oaks and Sandston. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 14:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...From the southeast at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal St. Johns and Coastal Flagler Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Frenchman Basin, Loess Plains, Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS * Affected Area...In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. In NEZ208 Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. In NEZ209...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Timing...From noon CDT through 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 70s. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires have a high probability to quickly become out of control.

