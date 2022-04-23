I visited the first Target store ever and saw how the chain is incubating the future of the discount store

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I visited the original Target store in Minneapolis, which opened 60 years ago.

The store was massive, including a full grocery store complete with a deli and bakery.

I was surprised by all the other services inside, including an optician, Ulta, and CVS.

Target is headquartered in Minneapolis, so on a recent trip I visited the original location of the iconic chain.The original store is located in Roseville, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis.The Dayton Company, which operated department stores, opened Target as its first discount retailer in 1962, 60 years ago.Today the store looks much more modern, with all the motifs I typically associate with Target, like the large red balls mounted outside stores.Inside there were dozens of carts, implying that this location sees heavy traffic.Inside, the store felt absolutely massive.It wasn't much different from some of the more updated Target stores I've visited, though this was clearly much larger.There were aisles and aisles of clothes ...... shoes ...... and accessories, for everyone from babies to adults and expectant mothers.I wandered through the aisles, realizing you could buy just about anything a typical shopper would need here.You could outfit your home completely in Target merchandise.This location had more furniture than I'm used to seeing at Target, staged by stylized decor to look like possible room designs.I especially enjoyed the section stocked with impressively realistic fake plants.It seemed like quite a trek just to reach the grocery section in the back of the store.Like the other areas of the store, the grocery section was familiar but much larger than I'm used to.The frozen foods section in particular was much more robust than at my local Target.Most Targets with grocery sections I've seen are usually heavy on snacks and drinks, but this one had dozens of sandwich meats, cheeses, and other items that round out a typical shopping list.There was even a relatively large deli counter, staffed by several workers.I saw customers requesting specific cuts of meat and cheese.A warming counter held rotisserie chickens, similar to setups common at Costco and Walmart.The bakery was well-stocked with spring-colored cakes and cupcakes, and customers could request custom items, too.The bakery also sold baked goods including donuts and and bagels, which were mostly picked over by the time I visited in the early evening.There was an extensive selection of prepared foods available.I was surprised to find that the bakery, deli, and prepared food sections reminded me of Wegmans in their setup and selection.The rest of the grocery area looked mostly typical, with a wall of vegetables and salads.There were a number of smaller store setups within Target that made the retailer almost feel like a mall.Target began opening mini Ulta stores in summer 2021 to better tap into the lucrative beauty industry.

Source: Insider

The brightly lit section was next to Target's regular beauty aisles, but it still felt like a distinct space thanks to signage and carefully placed decor.The CVS inside the store was located right next to the mini Ulta.It seemed to function the same way as a standalone CVS, with a counter for picking up prescriptions.There was also a CVS MinuteClinic, where customers can see doctors for non-emergency medical needs without an appointment. It appeared to be closed during my visit.An optician office was located near the front of the store next to CVS, with advertisements displaying deals on glasses and contacts.I've never seen an optician or CVS MinuteClinic in Target before.Displays near the checkout were decked out for spring.Flowers from Minnesota nurseries in beautiful colors were set up near the exit of the store, along with Easter decor and cupcakes.This Target also had a Starbucks near the entrance, which is more common. There are at least 1,300 Starbucks inside US Targets.

Source: Tech Crunch

The final store within a store was "Wine and Spirits," a liquor shop that was actually closed off from the rest of the store, unlike the other installations.On my way out, I noticed an entire row of the parking lot dedicated to curbside pickup.Target has invested in curbside pickup in the last few years, even testing out adding Starbucks drinks to the service.

Source: Insider

Visiting the original Target shows just how far the store has come from its roots, from discount store to one-stop shop for groceries, beauty, apparel, alcohol, home goods, and more.The store works in part because of its smart organization.There are six stores and services inside Target aside from the main store, but clever design delineated the space between the different stores and made them feel separate.This giant Target felt almost like a mall, with all the different stores inside of it.

