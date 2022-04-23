ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

I visited the first Target store ever and saw how the chain is incubating the future of the discount store

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxwLx_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

  • I visited the original Target store in Minneapolis, which opened 60 years ago.
  • The store was massive, including a full grocery store complete with a deli and bakery.
  • I was surprised by all the other services inside, including an optician, Ulta, and CVS.
Target is headquartered in Minneapolis, so on a recent trip I visited the original location of the iconic chain.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEOB2_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The original store is located in Roseville, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkgyA_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The Dayton Company, which operated department stores, opened Target as its first discount retailer in 1962, 60 years ago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mt8IZ_0fI1snkZ00

Courtesy of Target

Today the store looks much more modern, with all the motifs I typically associate with Target, like the large red balls mounted outside stores.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d58Ej_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Inside there were dozens of carts, implying that this location sees heavy traffic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQpDn_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Inside, the store felt absolutely massive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458uyt_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

It wasn't much different from some of the more updated Target stores I've visited, though this was clearly much larger.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWsAN_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

There were aisles and aisles of clothes ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8yqa_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

... shoes ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpNB2_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

... and accessories, for everyone from babies to adults and expectant mothers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ww77S_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I wandered through the aisles, realizing you could buy just about anything a typical shopper would need here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kILcv_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

You could outfit your home completely in Target merchandise.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxdTf_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

This location had more furniture than I'm used to seeing at Target, staged by stylized decor to look like possible room designs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdajy_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I especially enjoyed the section stocked with impressively realistic fake plants.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vk7Rq_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

It seemed like quite a trek just to reach the grocery section in the back of the store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318ig1_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Like the other areas of the store, the grocery section was familiar but much larger than I'm used to.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuJnV_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The frozen foods section in particular was much more robust than at my local Target.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aZ13_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Most Targets with grocery sections I've seen are usually heavy on snacks and drinks, but this one had dozens of sandwich meats, cheeses, and other items that round out a typical shopping list.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ncj0_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

There was even a relatively large deli counter, staffed by several workers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ug1xL_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I saw customers requesting specific cuts of meat and cheese.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnpfS_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

A warming counter held rotisserie chickens, similar to setups common at Costco and Walmart.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26diBZ_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The bakery was well-stocked with spring-colored cakes and cupcakes, and customers could request custom items, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177svP_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The bakery also sold baked goods including donuts and and bagels, which were mostly picked over by the time I visited in the early evening.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcHsj_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

There was an extensive selection of prepared foods available.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAqoe_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I was surprised to find that the bakery, deli, and prepared food sections reminded me of Wegmans in their setup and selection.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvBCV_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The rest of the grocery area looked mostly typical, with a wall of vegetables and salads.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHlWR_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

There were a number of smaller store setups within Target that made the retailer almost feel like a mall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZqmN_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Target began opening mini Ulta stores in summer 2021 to better tap into the lucrative beauty industry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rsaj1_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The brightly lit section was next to Target's regular beauty aisles, but it still felt like a distinct space thanks to signage and carefully placed decor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7jbA_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The CVS inside the store was located right next to the mini Ulta.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJZDI_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

It seemed to function the same way as a standalone CVS, with a counter for picking up prescriptions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiZw3_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

There was also a CVS MinuteClinic, where customers can see doctors for non-emergency medical needs without an appointment. It appeared to be closed during my visit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCfJ8_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

An optician office was located near the front of the store next to CVS, with advertisements displaying deals on glasses and contacts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmEA5_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I've never seen an optician or CVS MinuteClinic in Target before.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MG0Kd_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Displays near the checkout were decked out for spring.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0Jwq_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Flowers from Minnesota nurseries in beautiful colors were set up near the exit of the store, along with Easter decor and cupcakes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJsy5_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

This Target also had a Starbucks near the entrance, which is more common. There are at least 1,300 Starbucks inside US Targets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p60sj_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The final store within a store was "Wine and Spirits," a liquor shop that was actually closed off from the rest of the store, unlike the other installations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mu9FG_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

On my way out, I noticed an entire row of the parking lot dedicated to curbside pickup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYC7m_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Target has invested in curbside pickup in the last few years, even testing out adding Starbucks drinks to the service.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YmKoc_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Visiting the original Target shows just how far the store has come from its roots, from discount store to one-stop shop for groceries, beauty, apparel, alcohol, home goods, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NI68P_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The store works in part because of its smart organization.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bMuP_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

There are six stores and services inside Target aside from the main store, but clever design delineated the space between the different stores and made them feel separate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwYzd_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

This giant Target felt almost like a mall, with all the different stores inside of it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edyoq_0fI1snkZ00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

