Connecticut State

COVID-19: Seven-Day Positivity Rate Tops 8 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks Photo Credit: ct.gov

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back approaching 10 percent as the state and region contend with sub-variants of the virus.

According to the state Department of Public Health, the COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations have risen over the past seven days amid the rise in cases across the country.

In the past seven days, the Department of Public Health has administered nearly 60,000 PCR and NAAT COVID-19 tests in Connecticut, resulting in 4,828 confirmed cases of the virus for an 8.09 percent positive infection rate.

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 patients were admitted into Connecticut hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 188 statewide.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

  • Fairfield: 206,776 cases (2,711 deaths);
  • New Haven: 198,377 (2,817);
  • Hartford: 179,841 (3,130);
  • New London: 55,796 (657);
  • Litchfield: 32,254 (456);
  • Middlesex: 28,544 (480);
  • Windham: 25,903 (302);
  • Tolland: 20,932 (272).

According to state officials, as of April 22, more than 3 million Connecticut residents have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 2.75 million have completed the vaccination process.

More than 1.6 million first and second booster shots have also been administered.

The latest breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, according to the Department of Health:

  • 65+: >95 percent
  • 55-64: >95 percent;
  • 35-44: 94 percent;
  • 45-54: 91 percent;
  • 25-34: 90 percent;
  • 16-17: 88 percent;
  • 18-24: 85 percent;
  • 12-15: 82 percent;
  • 5-11: 49 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Comments / 13

John Grenier
3d ago

I got sick , but just cold. Due to my superior immune system (as a Marine) my system fought off …and successfully beat COVId 19…God bless America!

Reply(1)
7
MM4645
2d ago

Hmmm masks don't work... Hmm covid vaccine doesn't work... Hmmm booster then second booster doesn't work hmmm... Anyone noticing a pattern

Reply(1)
4
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing 16-Year-Old From Massachusetts

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts. The Marlborough Police Department in Middlesex County said in a report on Monday, April 18, that Lillian Campbell traveled out of state with 20-year-old Harrison Ryan. Police said they might have been in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
