Patrick Mullins feels he may have a tall order on his hands in taking on Energumene with Chacun Pour Soi in the William Hill Champion Chase at Punchestown. Though scintillating when landing this prize 12 months ago and again when winning the Grade One Dublin Chase at Leopardstown in February, he unseated Mullins when going well five from home in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO