ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

10 Penn State players to watch in Blue-White Game: Early enrollees, second-year players and more

By Daniel Gallen
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will hold its annual Blue-White Game on Saturday, and it’s a prime opportunity for fans...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Beaver Stadium#In Blue#Nittany Lions#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Blue White Game#State College
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt RB Marquese Williams adds Big Ten offer

Add another Big 10 offer to Marquese Williams’ list. The Bishop McDevitt junior running back said Tuesday that Iowa is the latest school to enter the mix for his services. The 5-foot-10, 185 pounder, who will be a senior in the fall, helped lead McDevitt to the Class 4A title game last season and finished with 1,914 yards — 1,697 rushing, 217 receiving — and 31 touchdowns.
WYNCOTE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
PennLive.com

Meet the newest members of the Penn State football team

The newest members of the Penn State football team were introduced to the crowd at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon prior to the Blue-White game. A total of 29 players were in attendance, including ten who were in uniform. Eight of those players were freshmen, including quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, wide receivers Omari Evans and Kaden Saunders, tight end Jerry Cross and defensive tackle Zane Durant. The other two were transfers, wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley and offensive lineman JB Nelson.
PENN, PA
PennLive.com

‘This is what I wanted to do’: Dwan Lee, former Harrisburg girls hoops coach, gets thumbs up as next CD East athletic director

Dwan Lee told PennLive Monday that when he stepped down as the girls basketball coach at Harrisburg High School in 2019 that was it for him. He was done with coaching. But, he said, he was not done with administration and athletics, and now he will be immersed in both for the foreseeable future. And that’s because, Lee said, he was approved as the new athletic director at Central Dauphin East High School during Monday’s night’s Central Dauphin School District board meeting.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
155K+
Followers
64K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy