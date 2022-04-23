10 Penn State players to watch in Blue-White Game: Early enrollees, second-year players and more

Dwan Lee told PennLive Monday that when he stepped down as the girls basketball coach at Harrisburg High School in 2019 that was it for him. He was done with coaching. But, he said, he was not done with administration and athletics, and now he will be immersed in both for the foreseeable future. And that’s because, Lee said, he was approved as the new athletic director at Central Dauphin East High School during Monday’s night’s Central Dauphin School District board meeting.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO