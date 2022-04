After delivering record-breaking viewership for Amazon, Prime Video original series Reacher is returning for a second season, continuing the story of Lee Child's beloved literary character. Alan Ritchson will be reprising the titular role in the second installment, but he might be the only star coming back for another round. While fans love many of the characters in Season 1, bringing them back could be a disservice to the character of Jack Reacher, who is largely known as a lone wanderer.

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO