Right out of the box, the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD brings a commanding presence to the road, but this particular example, known as the 2022 Chevy Silverado 3500HD Hoonigan Concept, ups the ante with a host of custom touches. Now, we’re taking a walk around the 2022 Chevy Silverado 3500HD Hoonigan Concept with the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.

CARS ・ 29 DAYS AGO