ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Carrollton school police officer arrested on child molestation charges, fired

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAEBx_0fI1imea00
Jerric Gilbert

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former school resource officer on child molestation charges.

Jerric Gilbert, 35, was an officer with the Carrollton Police Department and served as an SRO for Carrollton Elementary School.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Carrollton Police requested the GBI to investigate a report of criminal activity involving Gilbert at the school.

The investigation revealed that Gilbert encouraged an 11-year-old girl to touch him inappropriately while at his home on April 15.

On April 22, 2022, Gilbert was taken into custody by the GBI at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Carroll County Jail. He’s been charged with one count of child molestation and one count of violation of oath of office by a public officer.

The Carrollton Police Department fired Gilbert after an internal investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anyone with information can contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

GBI and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigate Child Molestation Allegations

The GBI is investigating the alleged child molestation of a juvenile that happened during a return trip to Colquitt County after an away school sporting event. The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI after they received a report of several separate incidents of child molestation of a student athlete of the Willie J. Williams Middle School.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, GA
Carrollton, GA
Crime & Safety
Carroll County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Carrollton, GA
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Child Molestation#Sro#Wsb Tv News#Gbi#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

Middle school teacher has been suspended after he was caught on camera throwing a student who has severe autism to the ground as he was trying to break up a fight between two girls

Middle school teacher has been suspended after he was caught on camera throwing a 8th-grade student, who was diagnosed with severe autism, to the ground as he was trying to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls. The girl’s parents believe the fight may have been the result of bullying and the bullying became too much to bear. The parents also said there’s no excuse for what the teacher did. “I do want him fired, and I don’t want him to do anything to no child again.” the girl’s mother said.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Georgia to pay $4.8M in state trooper's killing of Black man

The state of Georgia has agreed to pay a $4.8 million legal settlement to the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a state trooper trying to pull him over for a broken tail light.The office of Georgia's attorney general confirmed the hefty settlement amount Friday. The trooper who killed Julian Lewis was swiftly fired by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with murder following the 2020 killing. But the prosecution of the former trooper, Jacob Thompson, stalled last summer when a grand jury in rural Screven County declined to indict him.Atlanta attorney Andrew Lampros said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week.Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday. When Grantville officers arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8, they discovered the bodies of the gun range's owner, along with his wife and grandson. The victims were identified as Thomas Hawk, 75; Evelyn Hawk, 75; and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
66K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy