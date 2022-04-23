ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2

ESPN
 3 days ago

A-grounded out for Correa in the 7th. E--McGuire (1). LOB--Chicago 7, Minnesota 10. 2B--Grandal (1), Vaughn (2), Jeffers (2), Buxton (4)....

www.espn.com

ESPN

Chicago White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez expected to miss 6-8 weeks with hamstring strain

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is expected to miss six to eight weeks after suffering a hamstring strain in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez landed awkwardly on first base after hitting a ground ball to Twins third baseman Luis Arraez in the second inning. He immediately went to the ground and stayed there until the medical cart came while the training staff attended to his injury.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Eloy Jiménez injury update: White Sox star to miss at least six weeks with hamstring issue

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez will be placed on the injured list on Sunday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a strained right hamstring, the club announced. Jiménez required a cart to leave the field during Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins after he stumbled running through the first-base bag on a groundout. The injury was originally described by the team as hamstring soreness. After the game, manager Tony La Russa told James Fegan of The Athletic that the injury is significant, but that the White Sox are hopeful that Jiménez will return this season -- and, perhaps, sooner than he did last year, when he didn't debut until July 26 because of a torn pectoral muscle. The preliminary timeline confirms those hopes.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

Wisconsin Track, Cross Country Star Has Died At 21

The entire University of Wisconsin athletics family is mourning the recent tragic death of 21-year-old track and field athlete Sarah Shulze. Shulze, a junior standout for the Badgers’ women’s track and field and cross country teams, passed away on April 13. Wisconsin confirmed her passing on Friday. “Sarah...
MADISON, WI
FOX Sports

Peters shines as Pittsburgh Pirates beat Chicago Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday. Peters (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker, and provided the Pirates a big lift after their 21-0 loss Saturday. The left-hander allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Twins play the White Sox after Buxton's 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (6-8, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-8, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, eight strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox after Byron Buxton had...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates closer had profane message after shutting down Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar is a passionate combination of fastballs, testosterone and pure intensity. He showed that on Sunday. Bednar entered a 4-3 game to try and shut down the Chicago Cubs for the save in the bottom of the 9th. He struck out Nick Madrigal and then allowed consecutive doubles to put runners on second and third. After another strikeout, the Pirates walked Ian Happ intentionally to load the bases for Frank Schwindel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Cubs' Nick Madrigal batting ninth Sunday

The Chicago Cubs will start Nick Madrigal at second base in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Madrigal will bat ninth and play second base Sunday while Nico Hoerner takes the afternoon off. Jonathan Villar will cover Hoerner's spot at shortstop. Madrigal has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Yankees' Hicks goes on paternity list, Andújar recalled

NEW YORK --  The New York Yankees have placed center fielder Aaron Hicks on the paternity list and recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Hicks has been expecting his first child with wife Cheyenne Woods, a professional golfer and niece of Tiger Woods. The switch-hitting Hicks is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Royals vs. White Sox Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, April 26 (Expect Runs in Chicago)

Two AL Central foes get set for battle on Tuesday night. The reigning division champions Chicago White Sox are off to a slow start as injuries have hindred them already this season, with Eloy Jimenez going down this weekend to a hamstring injury. Still, the team has one of the most vaunted lineups in baseball that mashes against left handed pitching, which they are set to face on Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

This Date in Baseball

1909  The Chicago White Sox win their third straight 1-0 game over St. Louis in three days. 1918  The Brooklyn Dodgers finally win after a major league record 0-9 start, with a 5-3 victory over the New York Giants in the opening game of a doubleheader. 1929 ...
BASEBALL

