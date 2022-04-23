Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez will be placed on the injured list on Sunday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a strained right hamstring, the club announced. Jiménez required a cart to leave the field during Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins after he stumbled running through the first-base bag on a groundout. The injury was originally described by the team as hamstring soreness. After the game, manager Tony La Russa told James Fegan of The Athletic that the injury is significant, but that the White Sox are hopeful that Jiménez will return this season -- and, perhaps, sooner than he did last year, when he didn't debut until July 26 because of a torn pectoral muscle. The preliminary timeline confirms those hopes.

