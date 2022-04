Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Arcia is taking a seat while the Braves start Marcell Ozuna, Adam Duvall, and Travis Demeritte across the outfield. Alex Dickerson is entering the lineup at designated hitter and he's batting sixth. The Braves placed Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to blurred vision and swelling in his right retina, so Arcia should see an uptick in playing time in the short-term.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO