ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

Coming Soon: Chrusciki Coffee Shop

stepoutbuffalo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing soon: Chrusciki Bakery is opening a Coffeehouse in the village...

stepoutbuffalo.com

Comments / 2

Related
Mashed

Why Some Aldi Shoppers Are Complaining About Its Iced Coffee

The popular grocery chain Aldi has its fair share of loyal customers. While this is probably in part because of their low prices, many shoppers are also fans of the chain's brand of affordable, yet tasty, products. One particular item that has become a fan-favorite among Aldi customers is their Friendly Farms iced coffee and coffee creamers. They come in a variety of tasty flavors, including vanilla, hazelnut, and mocha, which are popular with Aldi's coffee drinkers (via Aldi).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

This Frozen Costco Find Transforms My Kitchen into a Boba Tea Shop

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In my freshman year of college, a friend took me to Chicago’s Chinatown, where she insisted on showing me the ways of boba. I’d never had boba tea before, and back then (I am an elder millennial, so I am ancient), it was relatively new in the States. As soon as I took my first cold, milky, almond-laced sip, I was enthralled. Each black tapioca pearl was chewy and dense, having soaked up all the flavors of tea. I chased them around with my giant straw and slurped up the last drop.
FOOD & DRINKS
Elite Daily

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back Cinnamon Rolls, But Only For 1 Day A Week

Get ready to upgrade your spring weekends with an iconic Krispy Kreme menu item that’s back for 2022. Krispy Kreme’s Cinnamon Rolls have officially returned to the menu — but there’s a catch. You can only snag the cinnamon goodness during a Sunday special at participating locations across the country, so you’ll want to get filled in on the details before you head out to grab a bite. Thankfully, Krispy Kreme’s Cinnamon Roll Sundays are here to stay, so you can look forward to adding the tasty weekly event to your usual weekend routine.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, NY
Food & Drinks
Lancaster, NY
Restaurants
Lancaster, NY
Lifestyle
City
Lancaster, NY
The Infatuation

Jebena Cafe

At Ethiopian spot Jebena Cafe, three people can eat dinner for around $20 total. The menu includes dishes like beef tibs and stewed lentils on spongy injera, but you should order the Jebena combo. It comes on a very large plate and has a little bit of everything, including a few types of meats, a couple of vegetable sides, and homemade ayib cheese. Get a cup of coffee after your meal, which they brew from imported beans they roast in house. The staff here is friendly, and there’s a little patio that’s a great place to have a meal when the weather’s nice.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual New Dessert

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report Frosty, for example, has been served since 1969 with barely any changes beyond price. It was 35 cents in 1969 and today it's 99 cents, which is still reasonable if you consider how much inflation has boosted our food costs today. Taco Bell's...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Bar#Coffeehouse#Pastries#Food Drink#Chrusciki Coffee Shop
Mashed

The Gross Reason A McDonald's Location Just Had To Close

You're in the mood for a burger and some fries for lunch today, and decide to satisfy that craving by heading over to your local McDonald's. When you arrive at the restaurant, however, you can't help but notice something's kind of "off" about it. For starters, the lights are all on but there's no customers or employees to be seen. Through the closed drive-thru window, you can make out the sound of something running across the utensils and fryer baskets in the kitchen, alongside a very faint squeaking. Then, in the same way an average McDonald's employee would greet you at the window, a large grey rat dripping in cold oil peers its head against the glass.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

I Tried Dozens of New Groceries Hitting Shelves This April — These Are the 12 I’m Most Excited About

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Every month, when I go to report and write Kitchn’s Grocery Spotter column, I try to look for general themes. Sometimes heat-and-eat breakfast foods are trending. Sometimes it’s frozen desserts. Sometimes it’s dinner shortcuts. For April, I would say the theme is … unique twists.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Your Next Party Could Be Catered by Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is ready to make your next party a hit, thanks to the national rollout of its catering menu. The Aussie-themed chain is launching catering services at 481 locations nationwide, with plans to expand to even more. They're offering two styles of catering. The individual boxed lunch option allows groups of 10 or more to select individual entrees, with choices like Outback's Center Cut Sirloin or Victoria's Filet Mignon. Each order typically comes with a side and Outback bread.
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Breeze

Popular WNY Festival is Returning This Summer; With Changes

It’s almost May, which means the spring and summer festival season is about to get underway in Western New York. Buffalo recently won the nation’s “Snow Globe” award for the most snowfall out of cities with least 100k people (96”), but do not let that fool you about Buffalo and Western New York’s gorgeous weather from May-September.
BUFFALO, NY
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Mine Cart Brownie, Main Street Electrical Parade Macaron, and Cheshire Cat Linzer Cookie from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland

The Main Street Electrical Parade is once again rolling through Disneyland, and it’s brought some new and returning treats for the celebration. At Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, you can find three themed snacks: the Mine Cart Brownie, the Main Street Electrical Parade Macaron, and the Cheshire Cat Linzer Cookie.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy