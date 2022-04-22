ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Mike Tyson: Police investigating 'physical altercation' on flight involving former world heavyweight boxing champion

SkySports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco Police are investigating a "physical altercation" on board an aeroplane involving former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. The department have confirmed that officers were dispatched to San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday night and detained two people - one of which was treated for non-life-threatening injuries - before...

www.skysports.com

Related
Popculture

Man Punched Multiple Times by Mike Tyson Makes Big Legal Move

The man who was punched multiple times by Mike Tyson is getting ready to take legal action. According to TMZ Sports, Melvin Townsend III hired a lawyer shortly after the attack, which happened on an airplane in San Francisco. The lawyer, Matt Morgan from Morgan & Morgan, told TMZ Sports, "Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Look: What Mike Tyson Did After Airplane Altercation

On Wednesday, retired boxing superstar Mike Tyson made headlines for punching a man in the face several times on a San Francisco airplane. Despite this incident, Tyson still made his way to his intended destination — Miami, Florida — for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. After the conference, video showed of the 55-year-old fighter smoking on stage at an after party with rap superstar Rick Ross and retired wrestler Rick Flair.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

New Details About Deadliest Catch Cast Member Todd Kochutin's Fishing Accident Death Emerge

Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Tmz#The Associated Press#The Sfpd Airport Bureau
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS LA

Video shows Mike Tyson punching man on plane

Newly released cell phone video shows former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson delivering a flurry of punches to another passenger aboard a plane. The video was shot aboard a JetBlue flight from San Francisco International Airport to Florida Wednesday night, according to TMZ Sports, which obtained the video. It shows the 55-year-old Tyson turned around in his chair delivering a flurry of blows to a male passenger in a seat behind him. Prior to being attacked, the video appears to show the passenger badgering Tyson. A friend of the victim who recorded it told TMZ Sports that Tyson was initially patient with him, and agreed to take a photo, but grew tired of being hassled. The video showed the victim was facial injuries following the assault. It's unclear if authorities were contacted, or whether any charges will be filed in the case.  Back in 1999, Tyson served 3 1/2 months in jail for assaulting two motorists in Maryland during a road rage incident. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY

