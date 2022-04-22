ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Land Rover Range Rover

By Drew Dorian
CAR AND DRIVER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough it has blue-collar roots dating back more than a half-century the 2022 Range Rover's high-end interior and first-class curb appeal are designed to attract wealthy, white-collar buyers. While its transformation has been decades in the making, this leather-lined limo has reached a point where it's nearly six-figure starting price seems...

