Newark, DE

Blue Hens Fall To UNCW, 6-5, in 11 Innings

bluehens.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, Del. – UNCW pushed across a run on a bases loaded walk in the top of the 11th inning as the Seahawks edged the Blue Hens, 6-5, in the teams' CAA series opener Friday night at Bob Hannah Stadium. UNCW's John Newton led off the frame with...

bluehens.com

WBTW News13

CCU baseball walks off with a 4-3 win over UT-Arlington

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s Tyler Johnson hit a solo home run to tie the game up at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning before Eric Brown hustled down the first base line to leg out an infield single with the bases loaded to score the game-winning run and give the home-standing Chanticleers a 4-3 walk-off win over […]
CONWAY, SC
Franklin County Free Press

Shippensburg: Baseball Team Sweeps Doubleheader

On Friday at Fairchild Field the Shippensburg University baseball team totaled 29 runs in a sweep of Salem, winning by scores of 12-0 and 17-9 in a pair of seven-inning games. The Raiders led from the beginning to finish over Salem with the help of two five-run innings, including the first. Redshirt-junior Nick Zegna got the start and went six shutout innings, allowing only one hit and struck out six. Redshirt-freshman Cameron Goble pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and struck out one.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Why did Jay Wright retire? The Villanova legend explains

Jay Wright's decision to step down from being Villanova's men's basketball head coach took the entire city of Philadelphia - and the entire college basketball world - by surprise. Why would Wright, only 60 years old, step down as the Wildcats have cemented themselves as one of the country's most...
VILLANOVA, PA
Times Gazette

Fairfield blanks Whiteoak in SHAC matchup

The Fairfield Lady Lions returned to Southern Hills Athletic Conference on Wednesday with a 10-0 shutout victory over the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats in five innings before a capacity crowd at the Fairfield Baseball/Softball Complex. “The Fairfield Lady Lions played well with great pitching, defense, aggressive base running, and a high...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Baltimore Times

Delaware State women’s golf

Conroe, Tex. (Apr. 20, 2022) —Delaware State’s first appearance in the Southland Conference Women’s Golf Championship Tournament has yielded a top-three finish. The Hornets ranked third in the final standings of the six-team tournament with a three-round score of 944, trailing only first-place Augusta (902) and Incarnate Word (922), each a top 60 program in the most recent national collegiate rankings.
CONROE, TX
Cape Gazette

Six Sussex runners complete Boston Marathon

A total of 43 runners from Delaware completed this year’s Boston Marathon April 18. It was the 126th version of the race. This year’s event was held under nearly ideal conditions. Evans Chebet of Kenya tossed in a few sub-4:30 miles to break away from countryman Lawrence Cherono and take the win by 30 seconds. Chebet’s time was 2:06:51. Talk about being consistent – he ran the first half in 1:03:26 and the second half in 1:03:25. Cherono was timed in 2:07:21. A total of 28,604 entries toed the line at this year’s race. Locally, Sussex County had six runners, led by Francisco Puac of Georgetown in 2:51:31. Mike Sewell of Lewes ran 3:10:56, while Brian Hsia of Rehoboth Beach ran 3:25:40. Martin Rodriguez of Selbyville ran 3:47:17, while David Miller of Lewes ran 4:16:29. Samuel Weiland of Lewes ran 4:28:59.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

