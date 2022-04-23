Blue Hens Fall To UNCW, 6-5, in 11 Innings

A total of 43 runners from Delaware completed this year’s Boston Marathon April 18. It was the 126th version of the race. This year’s event was held under nearly ideal conditions. Evans Chebet of Kenya tossed in a few sub-4:30 miles to break away from countryman Lawrence Cherono and take the win by 30 seconds. Chebet’s time was 2:06:51. Talk about being consistent – he ran the first half in 1:03:26 and the second half in 1:03:25. Cherono was timed in 2:07:21. A total of 28,604 entries toed the line at this year’s race. Locally, Sussex County had six runners, led by Francisco Puac of Georgetown in 2:51:31. Mike Sewell of Lewes ran 3:10:56, while Brian Hsia of Rehoboth Beach ran 3:25:40. Martin Rodriguez of Selbyville ran 3:47:17, while David Miller of Lewes ran 4:16:29. Samuel Weiland of Lewes ran 4:28:59.

