College Park, MD

Maryland Drops Game 1 At Minnesota

umterps.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS, MN -- The Terps suffered a 13-1 loss at Minnesota on Friday afternoon. The Terps are now 24-19...

umterps.com

Related
CBS Sports

WATCH: Insane touchdown scored in American 7s semi-professional football league

Some of the big name college football programs took the field on Saturday for spring games in addition to the USFL on the gridiron this weekend, but there was more football excitement on Sunday with the the American 7s Football League in action. The semi-professional league shows 7-on-7 football without helmets or hard shell pads.
TRENTON, NJ
KELOLAND

Maddie Krull announces transfer to Nebraska

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – In a season which saw the USD coyotes women’s basketball program reach the sweet 16 for the first time in program history, has now a seen an off season in which all 5 starters from last years team have departed. Three seniors graduated, Kyah Watson left for West Virginia and early […]
VERMILLION, SD
1520 The Ticket

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Wisconsin

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Wisconsin. As always, I think it's safe to...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
WJON

Norsemen Earn Game One Win, Wild Take Fourth Straight Victory

The St. Cloud Norsemen opened up their playoff run with a win over Bismarck, and the Minnesota Wild notched their fourth straight win at home against Seattle on Friday. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State, St. John's, St. Ben's baseball and softball teams, and SCTCC baseball team are expected to play doubleheaders, meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins are set to face the White Sox in game two of the weekend series, and the Timberwolves will host the Memphis Grizzlies for game four of the first round.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Softball Debuts at #10 in NCAA Central Region Rankings

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD softball team comes in at #10 in the first NCAA Central Region rankings. The Bulldogs are currently 29-12 on the season, including 14-6 in the NSIC. UMD was schedule to host Southwest Minnesota State Saturday, but that doubleheader has been moved to Monday due to weather. Bulldogs will still host Sioux Falls Sunday for Senior Day, Alumni Day and their annual Mandy Matula Game to honor the former UMD softball player who passed away tragically back in 2014.
DULUTH, MN
KELOLAND

Augustana baseball takes two from Concordia St. Paul

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – Augustana baseball defeated Concordia-St. Paul in Sunday’s doubleheader to claim the series victory. The Vikings move to 33-7-1 overall and 23-4 in the NSIC. The Golden Bears drop to 15-22 overall and 9-16 in conference play. The third, and final, game of the series is slated for Noon on Monday. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

Joe Mauer, Larry McKenzie Among 2022 MSHSL Hall Of Fame Inductees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League held its hall of fame ceremony Sunday, honoring 13 inductees — headlined by a name every Minnesotan knows. “You know, it’s a very rich tradition of athletes that have come out of the state of Minnesota, and happy to join that group,” said former Twins star Joe Mauer. Mauer’s high school career at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, where he excelled in three sports, is well documented. “Great mentors and role models ahead of me kind of just saying, ‘Hey, every once in a while you should just take a step back and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

No. 18 MSU sweeps doubleheader vs. Northern State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 36-10 18th-ranked Minnesota State softball team outscored the NSIC opponent Northern State 10-1 in Saturday’s doubleheader to earn the sweep. The Mavericks took game one by a 9-1 final, then shutout the Wolves in game two by a score of 1-0. The purple and...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Cougars split doubleheader against Winona

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2-3 Mankato East softball team ended it’s Saturday doubleheader even with Winona, last season’s Class AAA state runners up. The Cougars were victorious in game one as freshman Kylinn Stangl hit a two-run walk off home run to claim the 3-2 victory. The momentum shifted in game two, when the Winhawks rolled to an 8-1 win.
MANKATO, MN

