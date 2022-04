The lone bright spot in the Gators’ opening matchup versus the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers was when Florida Ballpark was rebranded after Gator booster Gary Condron, who has donated more money than any other single donor, to Condron Ballpark (yes, the game was that bad for Florida.) The Volunteers plated seven runs against Florida baseball in the top of the second, allowing them to cruise to a comfortable 8-2 victory.

