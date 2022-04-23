ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

The Can of Life

By Photo by Isaac Gleitz
thefranklinnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoying the campus living room: Franklin students care...

www.thefranklinnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, IN
Lifestyle
City
Franklin, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

Mosquitoes Swarm Around These Four Colors the Most

The colors in your outdoor patio might be attractive to guests, but according to science, it could also be attractive to unwanted visitors: mosquitoes. A recent study from the University of Washington has found that, in addition to the odor of carbon dioxide, colors can also be inviting to swarms of mosquitoes. The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, involved an experiment wherein the pests were introduced to a room with CO2 and various colored dots. Using 3D-tracking technology, the scientists were able to tell which colors the mosquitoes hung around the most.
ANIMALS
yankodesign.com

Best space-saving designs for tiny homes

Let’s be honest, our modern urban homes can be quite cramped! Space constraint is a major issue, and we often find ourselves squeezing through our own belongings. It’s the ultimate test of our maneuvering skills. Or on the other hand, if you’ve decided to join the tiny home movement, and now reside in a tiny home, you still need designs that perfectly fit into it! And we’ve curated a collection of super functional and space-saving products that promise to do exactly that. From a modular chair that transforms into a small workspace to a space-saving exercise bike that doubles up as a piece of furniture – these nifty designs are all you need to make the most of the limited space in your tiny home!
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Of Water#Ambient#Humming#Plant
BBC

Preston: Families left with bare floors as ex-tenants told to rip out carpets

A woman has told how she has to live in a home with bare floors due to a policy which demands social housing tenants rip up carpets and floorboards when they move out. Danielle Spencer, 41, from Preston, said it was "heartbreaking" to sleep on a blow-up mattress on concrete and she was struggling to keep warm.
U.K.
architecturaldigest.com

These Spanish Architects Are Revitalizing Structures Sustainably

The Spanish architects José Selgas and Lucía Cano are known for using curved surfaces, bright colors, and high-tech materials to create attention-getting buildings. But they also know that the less you build, the less carbon will be emitted into the atmosphere, reducing buildings’ contribution to global warming. And that means that renovating, as opposed to tearing down and starting over, is the greenest thing an architect can do. Outside Madrid, the couple, whose firm is known as SelgasCano, practiced what they preach, turning a cluster of rudimentary farm buildings into a weekend compound for themselves and their two sons, doing as little as possible to the original structures. The pair met regularly with builder Luismi Quintana and carpenter Rubén Criba to discuss what materials they had on hand and how they could best employ them. Most of the wood came from the existing house. They raised some of the roofs (Selgas is six four) and added windows, sometimes chiseling irregular holes in concrete walls, then inserting panes of clear acrylic. But they stuck to the agricultural buildings’ footprints. “The scale of the house was really nice. We didn’t need anything else,” says Cano. Adds Selgas, “Wasting space is a problem for our society. You should create space you’re going to use.” When the four-year renovation was complete, a neighbor came to see it. Entering the building, Cano recalls, “she said, ‘But you have done nothing!’ I said, ‘That’s the greatest compliment.’” selgascano.net —F.A.B.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
WSLS

This smart vacuum cleans, sterilizes your floors and it’s on sale

With the arrival of spring, no one wants to be held up inside cleaning their house. Most people would rather be outside enjoying the fresh air and planting their summer garden or hitting the nature trail for a nice long hike, not sweeping up the dirt and pet hair off their floors.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: How to Find Eco-Friendly Bedding, to Help You Sleep a Little More Soundly

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking to add more sustainable, eco-friendly products to your everyday life, you can start by making the rooms in your house a little greener (environmentally speaking we mean). That includes your bedroom. There are eco-conscious bedding options these days for everything from weighted blankets to luxury pillows. The key is finding durable linens and cushions made from sustainable materials like bamboo or recycled down alternatives. Sustainable Bedding Certifications Sustainable bedding will often...
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review

Nolah Sleep is a relative newcomer to the ultra-competitive bed-in-a-box market. Based in Denver, CO, Nolah was founded in 2015 by Daniel Galle and Anna Hjoellund. The people behind Nolah mattresses have been leaders in the industry for far longer than that, however. And the Nolah Evolution 15 mattress represents the culmination of all those years of research and development.
DENVER, CO
Tree Hugger

'The Nook' Is a Magical, Rentable Cabin Inspired by a Love for Trees

A mere 400 square feet may not sound like a lot, but with some design ingenuity and a conscious intention to keep things simple, and directly connected with nature, it can do wonders for such compact dwellings. Located in Swannanoa, North Carolina, The Nook is one of these cozy (and rentable!) cabins that succeed in fusing a sense of outdoorsy intimacy with a beautifully pared-back aesthetic that is reminiscent of Scandinavian and Japanese design sensibilities.
SWANNANOA, NC
Hypebae

FRAMA Introduces Gender-Neutral Self-Care Line, "Herbarium"

Copenhagen-based multidisciplinary design brand FRAMA has launched a gender-neutral collection of self-care goods dubbed “Herbarium” in partnership with Seoul-based creative studio Be My Guest. The range is highlighted with woody and zesty tones in body and haircare goods, ranging from body wash and oil to shampoo and conditioner....
SKIN CARE
yankodesign.com

Cabins in the woods designed to provide you the perfect escapism from city life

Not all of us are lucky enough to live amongst nature, but everyone surely loves a getaway in the woods! Imagine yourself surrounded by lush greenery, in the midst of nature, miles away from all your urban worries – sounds like heaven to me. And this collection of relaxing cabins aspires to be that heaven for you! From an elevated cabin in the forest to a tiny cabin in the woods that is every book lover’s dream – these architectural designs are placed right in the center of nature, creating a safe haven far away from the hectic cities we are so accustomed to. Architecture surely meets nature in these serene structures!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy