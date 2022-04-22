St. Cloud Woman Accused of Kicking Her Young Daughters

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Cloud man was hospitalized and jailed early Saturday morning after a fight with his roommate ended with him being shot in the leg. The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of Cape West Court. Investigators say that a 32-year-old man and his 30-year-old roommate got into an argument and one of them produced a gun. During a struggle over the weapon, the gun fired and struck the 32-year-old man in the leg. Paramedics brought the wounded man to a hospital for treatment. After he was released, officers booked him into the Stearns County Jail pending charges of threats of violence. The shooting remains under investigation. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged with a crime.

