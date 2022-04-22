ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Woman Accused of Kicking Her Young Daughters

By Lee Voss
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- A 23-year-old St. Cloud woman is charged with the malicious punishment of a child and two counts of domestic assault after allegedly kicking her two young daughters. Dania Mireya Noyes was...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Charges: St. Paul Man Shoots Dog In Head

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man faces an animal torture charge after he allegedly shot a dog in the head last summer. Rondie King, 48, was charged in Ramsey County on Friday. According to the criminal complaint, St. Paul police responded to an alley behind the 1000 block of Wakefield Avenue on June 13, 2021 to find a German Shepherd with a gunshot wound to the head. There was a spent 9mm casing next to the dog. Surveillance video from that area showed a white van with no license plates driving away moments after the gun went off. Police identified the owner...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud Man Jailed After Argument With Roommate Ends In Shooting

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Cloud man was hospitalized and jailed early Saturday morning after a fight with his roommate ended with him being shot in the leg. The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of Cape West Court. Investigators say that a 32-year-old man and his 30-year-old roommate got into an argument and one of them produced a gun. During a struggle over the weapon, the gun fired and struck the 32-year-old man in the leg. Paramedics brought the wounded man to a hospital for treatment. After he was released, officers booked him into the Stearns County Jail pending charges of threats of violence. The shooting remains under investigation. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged with a crime.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon following a shooting in south St. Cloud last spring. An officer heard gunshots in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South in the early morning hours of March 10, 2021. The officer responded to the Go For It Gas parking lot and saw a man sitting in an SUV.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Noyes, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#St Cloud Woman
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
Complex

Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Putting 4-Year-Old Boy in Dryer and Turning It On

A Florida woman is in police custody after authorities claim she put a 4-year-old who was in her care into a dryer and turned it on. Per WFTV, 35-year-old Amber Chapman of Eustis, Florida was arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday. She is charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated child abuse after the boy was taken to the emergency room in February with “grape-sized” bruising around his eyes, ears, cheeks, shoulder, stomach, and lower back.
EUSTIS, FL
The Independent

Felicity-May Harvey: Father charged with murdering two-week-old daughter

A father has been charged with the murder of his two-week-old daughter.Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital in Heywood, Greater Manchester, on 11 January 2021 after fighting for life for two days.Police were initially called to the hospital on 8 January by staff reporting concern for the welfare of Felicity-May, who later died. Her father Darin Harvey, 25, of Wardle, has now been charged with her murder.He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.Paying tribute shortly after her death, Felicity-May’s family described her as a “beautiful and incredibly brave” child.They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russian mother in Wisconsin accused of killing eight-year-old son after getting enraged at war in Ukraine

A Russian woman living in Wisconsin has been accused of murdering her eight-year-old son and attempting to kill her 11-year-old son after she allegedly became agitated about the war in Ukraine.Natalia Aleksandrovna Hitchcock, 41, a resident of Plank Trail Lane in Sheboygan Falls, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, reported Law & Crime.The Sheboygan Falls police department said on 31 March that Ms Hitchcock assaulted her eight-year-old son Oliver in their apartment the previous day. The child’s father, who was also in the apartment, called emergency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy