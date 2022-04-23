ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Granit Xhaka goal

By Sarah Rendell
 3 days ago

Follow live reaction after Arsenal dealt a blow to Manchester United ’s hopes of a top-four Premier League finish as Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka struck in a 3-1 win that revived the home side’s chances of Champions League football next season.

Arsenal were rewarded for their blistering early pace as Tavares tapped home in the third minute after United goalkeeper David de Gea pushed away a curling effort by Saka, following some poor defending by the visitors at the Emirates. Saka doubled the Gunners’ lead from the penalty spot after a foul on the winger in the build-up to a disallowed goal by Eddie Nketiah. Nketiah’s strike was ruled offside by the Video Assistant Referee.

United’s sluggish display overshadowed fleeting moments in which they threatened and was another reminder of the challenge facing incoming manager Erik ten Hag, though the visitors got one back as Cristiano Ronaldo swept in Nemanja Matic’s cross. The Portuguese forward’s 100th Premier League goal came after a traumatic week personally for the player after the death of one of his newborn twin babies.

United improved after the restart but their woes deepened as skipper Bruno Fernandes hit the post with a poor effort from the penalty spot following Tavares’ handball, before a 70th-minute thunderbolt from Xhaka sealed the win for the Gunners.

Related
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool won’t be caught underestimating Villarreal in Champions League semi-final

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool will need to be on top of their game in order to beat Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final as he insisted his team would not fall into the same trap as Juventus and Bayern Munich by underestimating the Spanish club.Klopp called for a repeat of the display Liverpool produced and the noise their fans made in their last Champions League semi-final, 2019’s 4-0 win over Barcelona, as he said they have to be at “1000 percent” to overcome the Europa League holders.Villarreal are only seventh in La Liga and are in the last four...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Paul Scholes labels Paul Pogba ‘a big disappointment’ ahead of Manchester United exit

Paul Pogba has been a “big disappointment” at Manchester United, according to Paul Scholes, who has backed the France international to show he is “world class” elsewhere once he leaves Old Trafford. Pogba is set to depart United for free for the second time at the end of his contract this summer, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirming that he is unlikely to renew his deal and could have already played his last game for the club. The midfielder arrived from Juventus for a world record fee of almost £90 million in 2016 but his six-year stay at Old Trafford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Europa League win over Man Utd was ‘revenge’ against Sir Alex Ferguson, Francis Coquelin claims

Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin has said the team’s Europa League final victory over Manchester United last season was “revenge” against Sir Alex Ferguson, following comments dating back to Arsenal’s 8-2 defeat at Old Trafford in 2011. Coquelin, who will face Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals this week with Villarreal, made his Arsenal debut as part of an under-strength Gunners side in the infamous Premier League thrashing to Ferguson’s United. Ferguson would later write in his autobiography that Coquelin “was completely out of his depth” in the defeat, adding: “I had hardly heard of him and he barely played again.”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Oldham to ban fans who invaded pitch during defeat that confirmed relegation

Oldham have announced their intention to issue club bans to supporters who invaded the pitch for almost an hour on Saturday as they suffered relegation from the Football League in defeat to Salford.The match, which finished in a 2-1 loss for Oldham, was suspended in the 79th minute when protesting Latics fans stormed on to the pitch.Both sets of players were escorted off the field by referee Bobby Madley with stadium announcements initially saying the match had been abandoned, though it later restarted at 6.28pm behind closed doors.A club statement on Tuesday said: “Oldham Athletic is carrying out an investigation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton admits frustration at Max Verstappen lapping and has Arsenal loyalty questioned

Lewis Hamilton may have had a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, as the seven-time world champion conceded any hopes of winning this season’s title, but the Mercedes driver has been backed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner to “become a factor” this year. Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal fit to return from injury at Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal will make his return from six weeks out with a fractured rib at next week’s Madrid Open.The Australian Open champion announced after seeing his 20-match winning streak to start the season end with defeat by Taylor Fritz in the final of Indian Wells last month that he had suffered a stress fracture and would be sidelined for between four and six weeks.The 35-year-old has already missed two of his most successful tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona but will return to match action in the Spanish capital as he builds up to the French Open.Writing on social media,...
SPORTS
