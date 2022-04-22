Elaine Hsieh Chou delivers humor and social commentary in debut novel, 'Disorientation'

When Casey (Anna Cobb) decides to jump into the online horror game World’s Fair Challenge, she seems to do so without a care for the uncertain consequences of such a game. Casey almost seems to make the decision as a lark, as if the boredom of her life means that the results of the game can’t make things any worse for her. As Casey makes her first video documenting her World’s Fair Challenge, she pricks her finger multiple times until it bleeds, watches a video, then concludes her video with the promises of more videos recording what happens to her. When she concludes her first video, she sits alone in the dark, tears down her face aglow from the computer screen. Who knows what could happen to Casey in writer/director Jane Schoenbrun’s We’re All Going to the World’s Fair? For Casey in the moment, what could happen doesn’t matter, but rather, the joy of being part of a community—albeit an online one—makes the potential horrific possibilities worth it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO