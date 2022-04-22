ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Komando.com Review: KeySmart Air

komando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though you may not carry as many keys as you used, there are probably...

www.komando.com

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk sends first tweet after buying Twitter

Elon Musk has sent his first tweet after reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for around $44bn. The company’s new owner posted the phrase “Yes!!!” surrounded by red hearts, shooting stars and rocket ship emojis, above his statement on the deal.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Mr Musk said in the company statement announcing the deal on Monday.“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Komando Com
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
komando.com

Google is banning this popular type of app from the Play Store

Tons of apps are available for Android devices, spanning various categories from games and daily planners to smart home apps. You might even run into some spoofed apps created by hackers. Most app categories have specific purposes in mind. For example, did you know there is a category dedicated to...
INTERNET
komando.com

3 ways Twitter could change immediately with Musk in control

Have you followed Kim on Twitter? You’ll get information on our latest stories, Kim’s Daily Tech Update, tips on deals and more. Find her at twitter.com/kimkomando. Speaking of Twitter. Elon Musk has been making headlines lately with his activity on the social media site. He’s been tweeting his...
BUSINESS
komando.com

Android phones are vulnerable to a years-old bug – Is your phone at risk?

Many people think Android devices are more susceptible to cyberattacks than Apple devices. That’s not necessarily true. But while Apple fans need to worry about attacks, Android fans have more threats coming their way. That’s because more Android devices are being used globally, so hackers focus on them since...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy