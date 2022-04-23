Jana Kramer splits from Ian Schinelli after three months of dating

Click here to read the full article. Kaley Cuoco is enjoying her success with HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, but it’s her personal life that has her thinking about her future. The 36-year-old actress knows — for sure— that a third trip down the aisle is not in the cards for her, according to her new cover story in the April issue of Glamour magazine. She was married for four years to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, they divorced in 2016, and in September 2021, she separated from her second husband, equestrian Karl Cook, after their four-year marriage. Cuoco wants everyone to...

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO