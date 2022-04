Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you know a toddler, you know how hard it can be to keep them busy. Which is completely unfortunate — because in many situations, they’re the exact demographic that needs to be entertained at all times … or else. Every parent can tell you what happens when a toddler has too much free time on their hands. (Spoiler alert: it isn’t pretty.) So if you’re looking for a fantastic way to not only keep your...

SHOPPING ・ 40 MINUTES AGO