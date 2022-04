WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor softball falls to Texas Tech, 2-0, in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Getterman Stadium, but takes the series over the Red Raiders 2-1. Holding the Red Raiders scoreless through three, starting pitcher Dariana Orme struck out six and only allowed one hit to begin the game. With three strikeouts in the […]

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO