This Sensual Camp Burlesque Cirque-Style Cabaret Just Opened In San Francisco

By Wassim Abdul Khalek
 1 day ago

Buckle up, you’re in for the ride of your life! Get your tickets here .

The highly anticipated AirOtic Soirée has finally arrived in San Francisco and it’s here to give you a very memorable experience. This circus-style cabaret and aerial show features a talented cast of world-class acrobats that will be performing every weekend.

Built in 1925, the Great Star Theater has hosted chinese operas, chinese movies, local artists, and incredible musical, circus, and variety performers from the world over. The 500-seat venue has been undergoing renovations and is now open to host the immersive burlesque-style circus cabaret, AirOtic Soirée .

There will be extravagant costumes, seductive choreography, Adonis physiques, unbelievable stunts, circus artistry and more! Guests will experience a night of immersive burlesque entertainment while enjoying decadent cocktails that are available for sale.

Don’t miss out on what is guaranteed to be a night to remember! Get you tickets here before it’s too late.
AirOtic Soirée: A Circus-Style Cabaret

April 28, 2022 8:00 PM Great Star Theater (636 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA, 94133, SF Bay Area) From $40.00 Tickets

