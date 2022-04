Groups with local ties in the community are vying to manage the new amphitheater that will be built in downtown Clearwater. The amphitheater is a key part of the city’s $84 million Imagine Clearwater development, which aims to transform Coachman Park on Drew Street into an urban waterfront park development for recreation and entertainment uses that would help attract residents and tourists to an underutilized part of downtown.

