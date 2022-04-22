ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Eagles Tennis Tops Western Michigan, 4-3, on Senior Day

 April 22

Cover picture for the articleYPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University tennis team bested Western Michigan University on Senior Day today, April 22, 4-3. The Eagles move to 3-6 in Mid-American Conference play, and are 15-15 overall. "Just like every MAC match, this was an absolute battle and it really came down...

WANE 15

Cinderella run ends for Mastodons men’s volleyball

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – The clock struck midnight for Cinderella team Purdue Fort Wayne, who lost in three sets to Ball State in the MIVA tournament championship. Jon Diedrich led the Mastodons with 10 kills. Vicente Ibarra had the next highest on the team with nine. Purdue Fort Wayne came within striking distance of taking […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dave Birkett gives ‘fresh best guess’ as to who Detroit Lions will select with their top 3 picks

We are just four days away from the 2022 NFL Draft and all of the beat writers, draft gurus, and bloggers are in the process of dropping their latest mock drafts. On Sunday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, who just so happens to be (in my opinion) the most-connected Detroit Lions beat writer, dropped his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 4.0 and he gave his ‘fresh best guess’ as to how he believes the top 34 picks will roll out.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Versatile Ohio forward Devin Royal earns Michigan State offer

Michigan State’s search to fill out its next recruiting class is turning to a nearby state and a player on the rise in the rankings. Devin Royal, a class of 2023 forward prospect from Ohio, reported a scholarship offer from Michigan State on Sunday. Rivals ranks Royal the No....
EAST LANSING, MI
WLUC

NMU Track and Field shines at sunny and warm weekend meet

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan track and field team competed at the Al Owens Classic hosted by Grand Valley State this weekend, where several Wildcats found the podium in what was quite the impressive showing for the Green and Gold. Crystal Walker took home a top-place finish in the 100m hurdles, winning with a time of 14.19. She also ran 14.16 in the preliminaries, hitting the NCAA provisional mark. Ellyse Wolfrath and Nina Augsten also made it to the final race, finishing fourth and sixth respectively. Izabelle Peterson earned a pair of top finishes for NMU in the 100m dash and 200m dash. Peterson crossed the finish line at 11.88 in the 100m and 24.89 in the 200m for more Green and Gold atop the podium. NMU also won Saturday’s 4x100m relay as the team of Izabelle Peterson, Akirah Venerable, Ellyse Wolfrath, and Crystal Walker clocked in at 47.92, narrowly edging Grand Valley State. With a mark of 43.4m, Ashtyn Buss made it another first place finish for Northern in the hammer throw. In the discus, Madison Campbell impressed with a distance of 38.83m for second place. Crystal Walker also found the podium in the long jump with a 5.26m mark for a runner-up finish. In the pole vault, Leah Root took second place, hitting a mark of 3.45m. In the triple jump, Root claimed fifth place reaching 10.30m and teammate Ahna Larson took seventh at a distance of 9.96m. Larson also crossed the line in fourth in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:07.35. In the 3,000m steeplechase, Elise Longley claimed fourth with a time of 11:42.22. Nina Augsten posted a top-5 finish in the javelin, covering 29.94m. In the 5,000m race, Anna Kelley finished seventh for another top-10 outing for Wildcat runners, clocking in at 18:49.60. Full Results.
ALLENDALE, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw sports highlights: Frankenmuth sweeps softball tourney

The Frankenmuth softball team finished off a perfect tournament Saturday, knocking off No. 1-ranked Unionville-Sebewaing to remain undefeated. The 9-0 Eagles beat St. Clair Shores Lakeshore, 3-2, and Montrose, 12-0, before knocking off USA, 3-1. Brooklyn Compau got the win against USA, striking out 11 in seven innings, giving up three hits and one walk.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the Muskegon-area Athlete of the Week for April 18-23

Fruitport Trojans take on Spring Lake Lakers in baseball doubleheader — MUSKEGON – The spring sports season finally saw some warmer weather last week and the end result was a plethora of noteworthy performances from Muskegon-area athletes as school records were shattered, home runs were blasted and new personal-best times were reached.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Pioneer

Ferris' softball team sweeps Parkside

The Ferris State University softball team notched its first Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) road sweep of the season on Sunday as the Bulldogs bested Wisconsin-Parkside in a league double dip in Kenosha, Wis.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State baseball coach Jake Boss hits impressive career milestone

Michigan State head baseball coach Jake Boss hit an impressive career milestone over the weekend. On Sunday, the Spartans defeated Northwestern 11-7, resulting in Boss’s 40oth career win as a head coach. It was his 375th victory in 13 seasons in East Lansing. He led Eastern Michigan to 25 wins in his only year with the program.
EAST LANSING, MI

