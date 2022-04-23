ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Homers in win

Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 win Friday in Tampa Bay. Devers homered to leadoff...

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
NESN

Why Patrice Bergeron Put Arm Around Brad Marchand On Bruins’ Bench

Midway through the second period in Thursday night’s tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron put his arm around teammate Brad Marchand on the bench. Marchand was getting into it with some Pittsburgh players as Marchand and the Bruins offense were frustrated not only in that...
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Exits after HBP

Perez left Saturday's game against the Mariners after being hit by a pitch in the hand, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez was hit by an offering from Yohan Ramirez in the top of the seventh inning. He remained in the game to take his base, and he ultimately came around to score on a Carlos Santana home run. However, Perez was replaced by Cam Gallagher behind the plate in the bottom of the frame. The severity of the injury is unclear, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him out of the lineup Sunday.
thecomeback.com

Rays come back to beat Red Sox on walk-off HR after throwing 9-inning no-hitter

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox played the craziest game of the 2022 MLB season — through the season’s first few weeks, anyway — on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay had six pitchers — J.P. Feyereisen, Javy Guerra, Jeffrey Springs, Jason Adam, Ryan Thompson, and Andrew Kittredge — combine for a no-hitter through nine innings, but their offense only had two hits through nine innings. There was only one hit total in this game through 8 2/3 innings. The game went into extra innings scoreless.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alex Colome: Records second save

Colome earned the save against the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubelheader Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning. It wasn't a smooth performance for Colome, as he threw only 12 of 22 pitches for strikes and nearly blew a three-run lead. He gave up a two-run, two-out triple in the ninth but was able to get Harold Castro to go down on strikes to finish the contest. Daniel Bard picked up five of the first six Colorado saves this season, but he curiously hasn't pitched since April 19. Colome has now collected two saves this season and appears lined up for closer duties whenever Bard isn't used in that role.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep in win

Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a win over the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Blackmon's lone hit of the game was a big one, as his long ball accounted for the Rockies' final two runs and proved to be the difference in the eventual victory. The veteran outfielder is off to a slow start this season with a .227/.306/.409 slash line, but he does have four extra-base hits (two homers, two doubles) and six RBI over 51 plate appearances.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Available as PH

Martinez (groin) was available to pinch hit if needed Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Martinez took swings prior to Friday's win over the Rays and could be ready to return to the lineup Saturday.
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Kiké Hernández Returns For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox are sticking with a new-look atop their batting order for the opening game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays. Trevor Story remains Boston’s leadoff hitter for Friday’s Red Sox-Rays matchup at Tropicana Field. The second baseman debuted in the top spot Thursday in the Red Sox’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, and manager Alex Cora will keep him there with hopes he adds some dynamism to Boston’s lineup.
Reuters

Xander Bogaerts continues hot streak as Red Sox edge Rays

Xander Bogaerts had his second straight three-hit game, Rafael Devers homered and the Boston Red Sox held on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in his fifth three-hit outing this season. Alex Verdugo...
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Lose to Tampa Bay 3-2 in 10 Innings on a Wild Walk-Off [VIDEO]

For 9 innings, the Boston Red Sox were no-hit on Saturday night, April 23rd at Tropicana Field against the Rays. The Red Sox pitchers were dominating, and through 9 innings the game was scoreless. Boston scored 2 runs in the top of the 10th inning, and were 1 out away from a 2-1 victory when Trevor Story threw wide at 1st. The Rays took advantage of the error. The next batter, Kevin Kiermaier drilled a pitch over the right field fence for a 2-run walk-off homer and the Rays beat the Red Sox 3-2.
CBS Boston

Trevor Story Batting Leadoff With Red Sox For First Time, One Day After Taking Fastball To Head

BOSTON (CBS) — Trevor Story took a fastball directly to the head on Wednesday night. But it seems like he’s no worse for the wear. Not only did Story stay in the game after taking a pitch directly to the head in the third inning, but with a day game following that night game, Story is in at the top of the Red Sox’ lineup. Story will be in the starting lineup for the ninth time this year but the first time in the leadoff spot. He has started six games batting sixth, one game batting second and one game batting third. In...
